Selena Gomez and stylist Erin Walsh had their pick of spring 2026 jewelry trends ahead of the actress's trip to the May 6 Marty, Life Is Short premiere. She could have styled her signature little black dress with tumbled crystals or seashore-inspired shell earrings pulled from the runways. A turn toward '70s-inspired styling with a cord necklace also may have fit the Los Angeles event's dress code. Instead, a Spring 2026 Carolina Herrera dress was all Gomez pulled from the runway. It was so embellished, she didn't need a necklace or bangle bracelet to make it shimmer.

The Only Murders in the Building actress supported her co-star, Martin Short, in a cap-sleeve midi dress coated in hand-placed teardrop crystals. Each one shimmered against the black wool base, in a nod to the Spanish Azabache craftsmanship technique. Carolina Herrera's official listings for the $6,490 dress don't reveal exactly how many beads dangle from the dress's neckline to its hem, but it's easily in the hundreds.

Selena Gomez attended the Marty, Life Is Short premiere in a beaded Carolina Herrera dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez's dress on the Carolina Herrera Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This isn't to say Gomez left all her jewelry at home. She limited her earring stack to oversize studs resembling a blooming pant and a thin hoop in her cartilage. Her Abril Barret marquise diamond engagement ring sparkled on her left hand, surrounded by a few more delicate stacking rings (and a red-hot spring manicure).

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Take a look at those hand-placed beads up-close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez still stacked on a few rings—and a chili pepper red manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez's jewelry has a high carat count when it's all taken together—but you need a triple-zoom to see each piece. Her Carolina Herrera dress's crystals, on the other hand, convey glamour from hundreds of feet away.

They're also her way of nodding to the runway, where an anti-jewelry trend took over for Spring 2026. Instead of weighing models down with heavy collar necklaces and shoulder-brushing earrings, designers from Prada to Chanel placed gemstones along a dress's neckline or swapped plain-old buttons with crystal fixings.

Really, Selena Gomez's black midi dress is the embodiment of that famous Coco Chanel quote about taking off a piece of jewelry before leaving the house. And while her take is an off-the-catwalk find, we all can simplify our outfits by choosing pieces that accessorize for us. Clearly, we don't have to lose our shine along the way.

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TOPICS Selena Gomez