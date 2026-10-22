Surprise! Dakota Johnson Trades Her Go-To Nike V2K Sneakers for Rare Asics Trainers

There's an even chunkier shoe in town.

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Dakota Johnson went to a workout class in L.A. wearing leggings and chunky Asics Gel-Kayano sneakers
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson's signature Nike V2K sneakers have been MIA for months. Last year, she rarely returned to Tracy Anderson's L.A. studio without the Jennifer Lawrence- and Kaia Gerber-approved pair. However, after her latest workout on October 21, Johnson debuted new Asics sneakers, which must have been giving her equally chunky Nikes the much-deserved rest days.

The paparazzi spotted Johnson after her dance-based cardio class in a black Lululemon bra, matching leggings, an oversized hoodie, Adidas-branded socks, and the supportive substitute for her once-signature exercise shoes.

Dakota Johnson went to a workout class in L.A. wearing leggings and chunky Asics Gel-Kayano sneakers

Dakota Johnson showcased her new Asics Gel-Kayano sneakers after a workout class in L.A.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

She chose the Gel-Kayano 14 sneakers, which feature white mesh, green linework along the sidewalls, and cream-colored soles that stand tall. According to the Japanese footwear brand, the sculptural silhouette evokes the chunky dadcore energy of early-2000s sneakers. Lucky for Johnson, that's her taste in gym-ready trainers to a T.

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While the "White and Hinoki Beige" color combination isn't as widely available as it once was, select retailers offer the $175 style in limited sizes.

Now, it's been a minute since Johnson sported Asics sneakers—four years, by my count. (Before that, the brand's running shoes played a part in the 2014 Fifty Shades of Grey.) That's not to say the Gel-Kayanos have been on hiatus from the celebrity street style circuit, though. Everyone from Lawrence and Tracee Ellis Ross to Jennifer Garner and Gerber prefers the time-tested, 30-year-old option for off-duty outings.

Perhaps the Materialists actor will follow the lead of Lawrence, who wore Nike V2Ks back in April 2025, and take the Asics Gel-Kayano 27 sneakers for a spin next.

Shop Asics Sneakers Inspired by Dakota Johnson

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.