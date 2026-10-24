Dakota Johnson's Nike V2K Sneakers Obsession Is Only Growing—and This Pair Might Just Be Her Favorite

Her chunky dadcore sneaker era never ended.

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Dakota Johnson wearing Nike V2K Run sneakers and workout clothing
(Image credit: CPR/D>SANCHEZ / BACKGRID)
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Dakota Johnson is known for many things, from her wry humor to her friendship with Taylor Swift. When she's not hosting SNL or hitting the red carpet to promote her latest movie, Johnson can often be found working out. As a result, her obsession with sneakers, and Nike's V2K style in particular, is hardly surprising.

Earlier this week, the Verity actress swapped her trademark Nike V2Ks for a rare pair of Asics Gel-Kayano 14 sneakers, which were perfectly in keeping with the chunky dadcore style she favors. However, Johnson seemingly couldn't forget about her beloved Nike V2K sneakers for long, bringing one of her favorite pairs out of retirement on October 23.

Johnson was photographed leaving a workout while wearing a pair of black Nike V2K Run Shoes. The actress wore the very same pair of sneakers for an outing in December 2025, and it seems as though they might just be her favorite pair of Nike V2Ks.

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Dakota Johnson wearing Nike V2K Run sneakers and workout clothing

Dakota Johnson wearing a pair of Nike V2K Run Shoes.

(Image credit: CPR/D>SANCHEZ / BACKGRID)

Johnson styled her sneakers with sheer black leggings, a white cropped tank top, white socks, sunglasses, and a black baseball cap.

Dakota Johnson wearing Nike V2K Run sneakers and workout clothing

Dakota Johnson wearing a pair of Nike V2K Run Shoes.

(Image credit: CPR/D>SANCHEZ / BACKGRID)

While the Materialists star appears to have a large roster of sneakers, Nike V2Ks remain a firm favorite for the actress.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.