Dakota Johnson's Nike V2K Sneakers Obsession Is Only Growing—and This Pair Might Just Be Her Favorite

Earlier this week, the Verity actress swapped her trademark Nike V2Ks for a rare pair of Asics Gel-Kayano 14 sneakers, which were perfectly in keeping with the chunky dadcore style she favors. However, Johnson seemingly couldn't forget about her beloved Nike V2K sneakers for long, bringing one of her favorite pairs out of retirement on October 23.
Johnson was photographed leaving a workout while wearing a pair of black Nike V2K Run Shoes. The actress wore the very same pair of sneakers for an outing in December 2025, and it seems as though they might just be her favorite pair of Nike V2Ks.