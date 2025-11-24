Every November, once Black Friday rears its persuasive head, I make note of my closet's holes before shopping sales. (It's mostly to rein in my "treat yourself" mentality.) This year, Nike's celebrity-beloved V2K sneakers are at the top of my list.

On November 24, five days pre-Black Friday, I awoke to the most beautiful sight for a fashion girl: Nike marked down Jennifer Lawrence's exact sneakers below $100. The early-2000s-inspired V2K Runs debuted in July 2023, before winning over celebrities in early 2024. Lawrence and Kaia Gerber were the firsts to endorse the extra-cushioned shoes—in the Summit White/Metallic Silver, to be specific.

For over a year, J.Law has worn the $125 trainers on repeat, alongside rare handbags and The Row outerwear. They're instantly recognizable, mainly for metallic silver toeboxes, cream-colored soles, and sheer plastic sidewalls. Most recently, on October 28, the Die, My Love actor re-wore the V2Ks with a $1,150 Almada Label coat, Loewe track pants, and a studded suede bag from Gimaguas. A month later, the exact colorway appeared on Zappos for just $94 (a full 25 percent off the original price tag).

Jennifer Lawrence's exact Nike V2Ks are on sale for under-$100. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Before securing Lawrence's Nikes, I figured it wouldn't hurt to check if Johnson's preferred pair were on sale, too. On Nov. 12, she added Lawrence's shade to her collection, but in the months prior, the Materialists star was loyal to the all-black V2Ks. This summer, the $135 sneakers were her signature gym shoe—she wore them from Malibu to New York City and beyond.

Now, her Anthracite/Black colorway is marked down to $101, if you use the code "BFRIDAY" at checkout. Once they arrive, take them for a spin at your next workout class. Johnson regularly styles the monochrome shoes with an oversize crewneck, Lululemon's Align 28 leggings, and Gucci sunglasses. Rumor has it, pairing Gucci and Nike helps you lift twice your bodyweight.

Dakota Johnson owns the Nike V2Ks in three of-the-moment colors. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Turns out, various Nike V2Ks are discounted for Black Friday, including the black-and-white, beige, silver, and fuchsia versions. What's more, pale pink V2Ks reached $55—that's 63 percent off the usual $120 listing. And it's not even Nov. 28 yet. Treat yourself to the Lawrence and Johnson-approved picks below, before other fashion girls beat you to it.

