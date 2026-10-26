Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Trusty Adidas Tokyos for $60 Throwback Vans Sneakers

She's back in her sk8r boi era.

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Jennifer Lawrence wore a button-down, a crewneck sweater, a wool jacket, and jeans with black-and-white Vans sneakers
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence and I became Vans girls back in 2015, when the Checkerboard Slip-Ons became part of the mid-2010s sneaker revival. On October 26, Lawrence gave her Adidas Tokyos a break and pulled her trusty Vans Authentic Shoes out of storage—and, obviously, influenced me to do the same.

The $60 low-top design debuted in 1966, but the recognizable black-and-white canvas and chunky rubber soles looked more modern than ever on Lawrence. While on a walk with her husband, Cooke Maroney, the actor went full cool-mom mode in the sk8r boi-beloved Vans, a white button-down styled underneath a crewneck sweatshirt, a taupe trench coat, and light-wash jeans. Maroney also got the Vans memo, but slipped on the $75 Old Skool Shoes instead.

Thanks to the cropped style, the denim didn't shield her take on the red socks trend (a go-to for New York girls right now). In fact, Zoë Kravitz, her former X-Men: First Class co-star, wore an almost identical pair the day prior. As for the rest of her accessories, the Oscar winner elevated the 60-year-old sneakers with slim sunglasses and the pendant necklace trend.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Jennifer Lawrence wore a button-down, a crewneck sweater, a wool jacket, and jeans with black-and-white Vans sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence finished her cool-mom 'fit with Vans sneakers.

(Image credit: Splash News)

As mentioned, Lawrence has a long history with Vans, dating back to her Hunger Games: Mockingjay days. The California-based brand's shoes haven't stayed in her archives, though. Two years ago, she started regularly styling the same Authentic Sneakers again, both in black and lemon yellow. As recently as Oct. 1, 2026, she accessorized her chartreuse Miu Miu cardigan and gray Carhartt jeans with sold-out, studded navy blue Vans.

Jennifer Lawrence wore checkerboard Vans sneakers in 2015

Back in 2015, Vans Checkerboard Sneakers joined J.Law at the airport.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence wore a black blazer with a lemon yellow bag and Vans sneakers

Fast forward to 2024, and the Vans Authentic Shoes became her signature sneakers again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This year, Lawrence isn't the only celebrity bringing back Vans. Olivia Rodrigo, for one, takes center stage on The Unraveled Tour in the same black-and-white sneakers as Lawrence. Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, Kristen Stewart, and Simone Ashley are sourcing the Authentic Sneakers collection on repeat, too.

To partake in the Vans renaissance, shop the Lawrence-approved pairs below.

Shop Vans Sneakers Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.