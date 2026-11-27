Scanning my sneaker-filled Black Friday receipts from 2025, it seems Nike is starting a V2K tradition—the circa-2023 shoes are on sale for the second year in a row. Last November, I treated my sneaker-obsessed sister to the statement trainers, complete with chunky extra-cushioned soles, sheer plastic sidewalls, and metallic toes. But this time around, they're at the top of my wishlist. I couldn't choose between the 11 cool-girl color combinations, ranging from pink and white to black and silver. So, I sourced Johnson for sneaker shopping inspiration.
Johnson rarely returns to her West Hollywood workout studio without the Nike V2Ks in cobalt blue, metallic silver, and stark white. While the actor's exact shades sold out years ago, almost identical V2K Sneakers—down to the metallic silver stripes and bright blue cut-outs—are available for $56.23, down from $125.
This month, Johnson also sported her all-black Nike sneakers, which retail for $60.73 with the same additional 25-percent-off coupon code (BFRIDAY).
Nike
Nike V2k Run Shoes
Nike
Nike V2k Run Shoes
Johnson isn't the only celebrity sneaker collector with a soft spot (and reserved room in her closet) for Nike V2Ks. Much like Johnson, Gerber has stayed true to the chunky dad-core silhouette since 2024. As recently as last month, she wore a cropped hoodie, biker shorts, and striking socks with the ivory, black, and silver pair, confirming they're still in top-tier shape.
Now, Gerber's specific Nike V2K shoes haven't received a Black Friday makeover (yet). So, feel free to splurge on the $125 sneakers. (Her goes-with-everything color combo earned Lawrence's endorsement, too.) However, if you aren't married to the supermodel-approved pigments, might I suggest the similarly designed Nike V2Ks with silver toes and baby blue heels? With the Black Friday code, they're under $72.
Nike
Nike V2k Run Shoes
It takes a special sneaker to secure stamps of approval from some of Hollywood's most famous shoe fanatics. Trust: Neither Gerber nor Johnson would style the Nike V2K sneakers in multiple shades if they didn't pass all of their footwear tests.
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For some of Shopping Season's chunkiest on-sale sneakers, shop even more Nike V2Ks below.
Shop On-Sale Nike V2K Sneakers Inspired by Celebrities
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.