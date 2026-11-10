Not Sneakers, Not Mules—Rihanna Sports Rare New Balance x Miu Miu Hybrid Shoes

Miu Miu has been a mainstay on Rihanna's shoe rack for nearly two decades. But this week, she finally sampled the Italian label's four-year-old collaboration with New Balance, one of her signature shoe brands back in the day. But the New Balance x Miu Miu sneakers aren't like any silhouette on their respective shelves.
On November 8, two years after Miu Miu and New Balance introduced the slim, slip-on sneakers, the star went shopping in the suede beige It shoes, which twisted New Balance's best-selling 530 trainers into backless slides. She wore them with a pale pink button-down, a classic trench coat, and brown bottoms. The contrasting ivory, forest green, and chocolate-colored laces made the low-profile pair stand out, even before the cut-out backs revealed themselves.
From there, the Fenty Beauty founder finished the off-duty outfit with statement sunglasses, a gold choker necklace, and one of her beloved Louis Vuitton Speedy Bags carried as a clutch.
Rihanna was so captivated by the hybrid sneaker mules that she made room for two pairs in her closet. A day after her shopping trip, Rihanna sported the familiar, four-figure sneakers at Wally's in West Hollywood. This time, she traded one fresh-from-the-box option for another, featuring white, intentionally weathered leather instead of suede. The backless slides with slim gumsoles, mix-and-match laces, and branded sidewalls and tongues sold out long ago, but this take on the white trainer trend is still available on secondhand sites, though.
To ensure all eyes went to her New Balance x Miu Miu sneaker mules, RiRi went with neutrals on top, including a striped, black-and-taupe shirt, baggy caramel bottoms, and the recognizable, $46,000 Louis Vuitton Speedy.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.