Nothing Comes Between Dakota Johnson and Her Nike V2K Sneakers
Not even a parking ticket.
For the second day in a row, Dakota Johnson demonstrated her devotion to Nike V2K sneakers in L.A.
On January 15, she was once again photographed leaving her go-to Tracy Anderson studio looking energized and accomplished. (That she was met with a parking ticket on her car's windshield—and paparazzi to capture the whole thing—was an unfortunate turn of events.) She was, of course, athleisure-clad for her cardio class in a white sports bra, black Lululemon leggings, and an oversize T-shirt (wrapped bolero-style around her shoulders).
Her outfit wouldn't be complete without one of her trusty pairs of Nike V2K. This time, she swapped out her black ones for the sold-out Psychic Blue colorway, which is made of cerulean mesh, metallic silver swoops, and heightened ivory soles.
Judging by Johnson's end-of-year looks, it seems she reserves her chunkiest sneakers for Tracy Anderson classes, considering they have a "comfortable running shoe" footwear requirement. For street style strolls, she prefers slim Adidas Samba-like shoes—see her cool-toned green pair on Dec. 23, 2025. Don't worry, her Nike V2Ks still get plenty of spotlight.
Further proof that she's a creature of habit: She's wearing the same Khaite x Oliver People sunglasses she's often spotted in.
