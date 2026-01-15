Nothing Comes Between Dakota Johnson and Her Nike V2K Sneakers

For the second day in a row, Dakota Johnson demonstrated her devotion to Nike V2K sneakers in L.A.

On January 15, she was once again photographed leaving her go-to Tracy Anderson studio looking energized and accomplished. (That she was met with a parking ticket on her car's windshield—and paparazzi to capture the whole thing—was an unfortunate turn of events.) She was, of course, athleisure-clad for her cardio class in a white sports bra, black Lululemon leggings, and an oversize T-shirt (wrapped bolero-style around her shoulders).

Her outfit wouldn't be complete without one of her trusty pairs of Nike V2K. This time, she swapped out her black ones for the sold-out Psychic Blue colorway, which is made of cerulean mesh, metallic silver swoops, and heightened ivory soles.

It wouldn't be a weekday morning in L.A. without Dakota Johnson stepping out in Nike V2K sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Nike Blue V2k Run Sneakers (Were $125) $61 at SSENSE

Judging by Johnson's end-of-year looks, it seems she reserves her chunkiest sneakers for Tracy Anderson classes, considering they have a "comfortable running shoe" footwear requirement. For street style strolls, she prefers slim Adidas Samba-like shoes—see her cool-toned green pair on Dec. 23, 2025. Don't worry, her Nike V2Ks still get plenty of spotlight.

Further proof that she's a creature of habit: She's wearing the same Khaite x Oliver People sunglasses she's often spotted in.

Nike Nike V2k Run Shoes (Were $135) $101.97 at NIKE

Shop the actor's under-$200 pairs—plus ones probably on her wish list—via the curated edit below.

Shop Nike V2K Sneakers Inspired by Dakota Johnson