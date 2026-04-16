Aubrey Plaza's public-facing pregnancy style started on a very Jennifer Lawrence-inspired note, when she wore chunky New Balance sneakers with a navy, baby bump-hugging coat. A few days later, Plaza declared she's doing maternity dressing her way, in an itty-bitty dress and not one, but two shoe changes.

Stylist Jessica Paster packed two contrasting shoe trends for a pit stop at The View on Plaza's Kevin press tour. The step-and-repeats started with stark white loafers, which matched her $495 east-west bag from DeMellier. Slim wooden soles, elongated Penny uppers, and low-profile sidewalls aligned them with the soft shoe trend in every way that matters. They were slightly more structured than Gigi Hadid or Zoë Kravitz's takes on the rising Spring 2026 It style, but perhaps that was on purpose. Maybe the Parks & Recreations actor's soles need a stronger, more supportive shoe this trimester.

Aubrey Plaza was all smiles in her first pregnancy-friendly shoe trend of the day: loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence was also pro-soft shoes while expecting last year, typically beneath full-coverage loungewear. Plaza's first pregnancy dress was the exact opposite. The mom-to-be embraced Thursday's 85° weather in a thigh-grazing mini dress from Celine. The tank-style shift read more like an extra-long shirt, while ribbed hems and the recognizable emblem were its only defining features. Dark indigo wool—a few shades darker than cerulean or cobalt trends—marked her contribution to the blue battle of Spring 2026.

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CELINE Mini Dress in Fine Wool $1,950 at celine.com

Once the talk show wrapped, Plaza returned to NYC's street style scene in the same navy mini. But her white flats switched spots with sold-out Celine sandals—likely the pair she'd slipped on for her on-camera interview. Peep toes, upper cut-outs, and thick block heels formed the Clemence Triomphe Slingbacks. (Don't miss the French label's double-C Triomphe logo where the leather straps meet.)

Her second shoe of the day actually added height. (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeMellier The New York Shoulder | Chalk Small Grain $495 at DeMellier

Quick shoe swaps are a celebrity-favorite way to extend their outfit's styling potential—and stay comfortable through a long day of appearances—whether they're expecting or not. On the non-expecting front, Taylor Swift even gave the hack a Hollywood close-up at last month's 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She arrived award-free in Jimmy Choos, before taking home seven trophies in gold Aquazzura stilettos.

Now's the time to ensure your everyday bag is spacious enough for multiple pairs, too. Then, stuff it with the Plaza-inspired styles below.

Shop Show Changes Inspired by Aubrey Plaza