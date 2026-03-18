Stylish Moms-to-Be Are Already Loyal to Spring 2026's Most Effortless Dress Trend
"The minute I put it on, it felt like something I'd wear pregnant or not," Hailee Steinfeld shared.
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Hailee Steinfeld's February 25 issue of her Substack newsletter, Beau Society, revealed she had "the best time" styling her baby shower outfit. Fast forward to March 17, and she finally revealed the instructive maternity style moment: the most classic of spring little white dresses.
On Oscars night, Steinfeld traded a red carpet gown for a baby bump-hugging dress at her "gorgeous" baby shower. (The behind-the-scenes photos deserve a spot in her baby book.) Wunmi Mosaku, her Sinners co-star and fellow mom-to-be, held down the pregnancy fashion fort on the 2026 Oscars best-dressed list.
"It was a magical night watching my entire family shine," Steinfeld shared on Beau Society after Sinners earned four Academy Awards. "On a sunny Saturday in L.A., my mom and about 30 women I love so much gathered in my most comfortable place—my backyard," Steinfeld wrote. She shared sneak peeks of the intimate celebration, including gingham couches, the pastel table-scape, and her timeless LWD.Article continues below
Steinfeld gave her Rihanna-inspired maternity-wear a day off, in favor of a $1,290, short-sleeve slip from Stella McCartney. The V-neck, asymmetrical midi isn't technically designed for pregnancy, but that's precisely why she chose it. "What stood out to me about this Stella McCartney dress was that the minute I put it on, it felt like something I'd wear pregnant or not," Steinfeld said. "The key to dressing when you're pregnant, I've found, is trying to wear what you would normally wear (or as close to it as you can)."
If she wasn't expecting, Steinfeld would fit right in with a rising Spring 2026 dress trend: Everyone from Kate Hudson and Zendaya to Ryan Destiny and Emma Stone are wearing similarly flowy slips.
The satin skirt's dipped hem complemented Steinfeld's growing baby bump, without being too restrictive. Beneath its asymmetrical hem emerged her "favorite" suede, knee-high boots in brown. Steinfeld's "everyday earrings" from Jennifer Fisher made her baby shower selects feel effortlessly chic.
While Steinfeld considers fellow cool-mom Rihanna her maternity muse, she's steered clear of following the singer's street style blueprint. Beau Society's Substack is the exclusive hub guaranteed to debut her latest pregnancy 'fits. Her Feb. 20 issue opened with a close-up of her bump beneath a ruffled, stark white blouse from Rails. It matched a low-rise maxi skirt, which senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage (Marie Claire's own mom-to-be) called an "effortless skirt trend" for Spring 2026.
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Judging by her newsletter outfit reveals, Steinfeld's maternity style bridges the gap between cottage-core and cool-girl dressing. Even if you're not expecting, that's a sartorial combination anyone can get behind.
Shop Little White Dresses Inspired by Hailee Steinfeld
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.