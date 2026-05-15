No one knew Barbara Palvin was pregnant at the Nice Airport on May 13. She waited for her first Cannes Film Festival gown the next day to reveal her baby bump. Fans should've known, though. She dressed herself in a travel outfit worthy of a cool mom's closet: a bump-concealing trench coat and low-top sneakers.

Thankfully, Palvin's not too far along in her first pregnancy—otherwise the 13-hour flight might've grounded her French airport outfit. Paparazzi spotted her outside baggage claim, dressed in L.A. cool-girl essentials. The mom-to-be's cover might've been blown if not for her camel-colored trench coat. The slightly oversize style featured traditional lapels and a few undone buttons, but no belt. She closed its single-breasted bodice herself, hiding a white, pinstripe button-down underneath.

Baggy, chocolate-brown trousers emerged from beneath the trench's calf-grazing hem. Then, Palvin traded mom-approved sneaker trends like Puma Speedcats or New Balances for a Converse-coded pair from Autry.

Latest Videos From

Barbara Palvin kept a low profile in a cool-mom trench coat and sneakers the day before revealing she's pregnant. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palvin isn't as devoted a sneakerhead as say, mom-of-two Jennifer Lawrence or fellow pregnant celebrity Natalie Portman. In fact, she wears a single pair for every five stiletto selects. That's why sourcing an underrated American brand like Autry was such an impressive surprise.

She chose the $240 Windscape Low Sneakers: a low-profile pair crafted from black canvas, ivory rubber soles, and matching laces. Perhaps the two-centimeter-high sock liners—and supportive, "all day comfort" cushioning—appealed to the first-time mom. Additional padding would appeal to any frequent flyer, though, expecting or not.

Palvin's fresh-from-the-plane 'fit would've felt extra motherly if she draped the cult-collected, MiniCoton Stroller Bag over her shoulder. She isn't quite in the stroller-shopping phase yet, so the model stayed true to Delvaux's Brillant Tempo Bag.

The top-flap tote is larger than average TSA-approved personal items—and for $9,700, it should be. A cinnamon shade of brown leather covered the 14.8-inch wide body, which could carry all of her travel, work, and pregnancy essentials with ease. To finish, an oversize buckle in gold hardware fulfilled the same duty as the interlocked Cs atop Chanel's Maxi Flap Bag.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's good to see trench coats are still a maternity mainstay for celebrities. Portman declared the coat a must-have as early as 2016; Lawrence cinched a white trench over her baby bump in 2024; and that same year, Sofia Richie Grainge kept her coat buttoned at a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show. Even Palvin's Autry sneakers come highly recommended by A-list moms, including Katie Holmes, Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, and more.

Clearly, the mom-to-be did her research before sharing the news with the world. If she's this prepared for motherhood as she is pregnancy, Palvin already has the nursery prepped and ready for baby.

Shop Trench Coats and Sneakers Inspired by Barbara Palvin

TOPICS pregnancy sneakers