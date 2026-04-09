Aubrey Plaza Wears Her Baby Bump With New Balance Sneakers—Just Like Jennifer Lawrence Did
The New York City It-girl to cool-mom pipeline is strong.
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New Balance sneakers would make a stellar baby shower gift—not just because of their wide toe-boxes, supportive arches, and non-slip soles. They're becoming an wardrobe essential for cool pregnant women, from Jennifer Lawrence to, now, Aubrey Plaza.
On April 8, not long after People exclusively confirmed she is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott, Plaza joined New York City's maternity style scene in a bump-covering, navy blue coat over gray sweatpants and—you guessed it—chunky New Balance sneakers. White-and-beige rubber soles stood out against each upper's warm-toned brown suede; a monogrammed "N" atop each sidewall appeared a few shades brighter than the chestnut-esque base.
New Balances are a staple in stylish women's closets, whether they're expecting or not. Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ana de Armas, and Kaia Gerber all love them, though they prefer more versatile color combinations like black and white, gray and beige, or silver and ivory this year.Article continues below
This time last year, Jennifer Lawrence stuck to similar sneaker-forward uniforms while pregnant with her second child. Just like Plaza, she went for more unique New Balance color combinations, like butter yellow, silver, and green, from the Boston brand's 2019 collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore. The New Yorker even styled the sneakers with no-fuss sweatpants and oversize outerwear, much like Plaza did on Wednesday.
Turns out, Plaza and Lawrence have a lot more in common than just dry senses of humor. Both stars haven't fallen for the myth that your non-pregnant personal style has to collect dust until your due date. Other celebrity moms like Rihanna and Sofia Richie Grainge have proven your sneakers can (and should) transform right alongside you, even when swollen feet are the norm.
Shop New Balance Sneakers Inspired by Aubrey Plaza
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.