New Balance sneakers would make a stellar baby shower gift—not just because of their wide toe-boxes, supportive arches, and non-slip soles. They're becoming an wardrobe essential for cool pregnant women, from Jennifer Lawrence to, now, Aubrey Plaza.

On April 8, not long after People exclusively confirmed she is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott, Plaza joined New York City's maternity style scene in a bump-covering, navy blue coat over gray sweatpants and—you guessed it—chunky New Balance sneakers. White-and-beige rubber soles stood out against each upper's warm-toned brown suede; a monogrammed "N" atop each sidewall appeared a few shades brighter than the chestnut-esque base.

Aubrey Plaza and her growing baby bump boarded the New Balance sneaker bandwagon in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

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New Balances are a staple in stylish women's closets, whether they're expecting or not. Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ana de Armas, and Kaia Gerber all love them, though they prefer more versatile color combinations like black and white, gray and beige, or silver and ivory this year.

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This time last year, Jennifer Lawrence stuck to similar sneaker-forward uniforms while pregnant with her second child. Just like Plaza, she went for more unique New Balance color combinations, like butter yellow, silver, and green, from the Boston brand's 2019 collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore. The New Yorker even styled the sneakers with no-fuss sweatpants and oversize outerwear, much like Plaza did on Wednesday.

Last spring, Jennifer Lawrence styled her baby bump with equally-chunky New Balance sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Turns out, Plaza and Lawrence have a lot more in common than just dry senses of humor. Both stars haven't fallen for the myth that your non-pregnant personal style has to collect dust until your due date. Other celebrity moms like Rihanna and Sofia Richie Grainge have proven your sneakers can (and should) transform right alongside you, even when swollen feet are the norm.

Shop New Balance Sneakers Inspired by Aubrey Plaza