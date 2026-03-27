It seems Taylor Swift locked her wedding plans in the same high-security safe as her unreleased albums: Nothing, especially details of her gown, will leak before Swift and Travis Kelce say "I do." But knowing Swift, there's already a shoe change on the itinerary. In perhaps her most relatable move ever, she's debuted different heels half-way into the 2023 MTV VMAs, a 2024 Kansas City Chiefs game, and even last night's 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Why wouldn't Swift keep the trend going at her nuptials?

Swift made her 2026 red carpet debut wearing a custom Wiederhoft corset and mini skirt in Life of a Showgirl mint green. The method color story continued onto open-toe satin stilettos from Jimmy Choo.

First, Taylor Swift walked the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in mint green Jimmy Choos. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red-bottom Christian Louboutins—the atelier behind her bespoke Eras Tour heels—might've been Swifties' first guess for ID'ing her iHeartRadio footwear. Even so, Jimmy Choos weren't too far a shift from the Grammy winner's professional shoe rack. She wore the London label's pumps in The Fate of Ophelia music video, in Life of a Showgirl imagery, and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last October. Plus, Swift couldn't pass up the satin's superb shade match to her Wiederhoft skirt set.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Somewhere in between Swift's Showgirl red carpet walk and her first of seven wins, stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer helped her into more secure stilettos from Aquazzura. The $1,255 "Tell Me" heels boasted a similar satin sheen atop the pointy toes, slim straps, and 3.5-inch stilettos, except in a champagne-y shade the Italian shoemaker calls "Warm Beige."

Baguette crystals made each upper's quartet of straps shine, similar to other stilettos in her Showgirl era. Last August, the hitmaker's It’s Frightening edition of her 11th album spotlighted Manolo Blahnik pumps with rhinestone-encrusted, Mary Jane-esque straps. Then in September, Swift wore intricately-bejeweled Louboutins on another Showgirl album cover. All this to say? Swift stayed loyal to her award-winning record's glamour from head-to-toe at the iHeart Radio Awards.

Swift took center stage at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in a new pair of Aquazzura ankle-strap heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's shoe swaps aren't a diva move belonging to her Life of a Showgirl playbook; they're one of her favorite mid-event styling tricks. For Chiefs games, she'll swap out heeled, thigh-high boots for sturdier platform boots At the 2023 MTV VMAs, she conducted the same Jimmy Choo-to-Aquazzura switch, beginning with black Metz Sandals on the red carpet, and attending the after-party in five-inch Sundance Platforms. Since she already trusts both brands, there's a chance Jimmy Choo and Aquazzura could tag-team her wedding wardrobe, too. While you await her grand reveal, shop similar styles below.

Shop Strappy Heels Inspired by Taylor Swift