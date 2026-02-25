Since announcing her first pregnancy at the 2026 Golden Globes, Hailee Steinfeld's kept her maternity style a secret, save for a baby bump close-up on her Substack newsletter, Beau Society. Turns out, Steinfeld was just reserving full maternity outfits for her February 25 issue, which highlighted what she's "actually been wearing during pregnancy."

Steinfeld's latest paid subscribers post took readers into her current closet. At first, it featured "a lot of large sweaters and jackets—not because I was uncomfortable with my body changing, but because I had to bundle up to stay warm in cold, snowy Buffalo," she wrote in the post. Now that she's "finally rounded the corner," Steinfeld feels "energized to put together cute little outfits," including a striped bump-baring sweater from Gigi Hadid's knitwear label, Guest In Residence.

She coupled the baby blue, ivory, and brown Grizzly Stripe Crew with her "favorite jeans." They're a low-rise, straight-leg pair from Agolde: Rihanna's go-to denim brand for three pregnancies straight. Even once she grew out of her Agolde denim, she "still wore them unbuttoned." Always on board for the socks and loafers trend, Steinfeld stacked ribbed Calzedonia socks inside Saint Laurent's ruched, $1,350 black Le Loafers.

Hailee Steinfeld posed for a mirror pic in a Guest In Residence sweater, Agolde jeans, and Saint Laurent loafers. (Image credit: Beau Society)

It's too big an ask to wear jeans every day while pregnant, so the Sinners actor relies on a "great pair of elastic-waist pants that still look super polished," according to Beau Society. The bump-cradling bottoms in question? Navy blue Twill Everywhere Pants from Enza Costa, styled alongside American Vintage's under-$200 pinstripe button-down. The hems were just tailored enough to reveal the rounded toeboxes on her $870 Celine CT-04 sneakers.

The next mirror pic highlighted her anti-denim pregnancy bottoms, courtesy of Enza Costa. (Image credit: Beau Society)

In recent weeks, Steinfeld has "surprised" herself by "getting dressed in cute outfits more often," compared to earlier in her pregnancy. She pulled a pre-pregnancy, black turtleneck dress from Éterne out of retirement for dinner with friends. Thanks to its silky-smooth, cotton-modal blend, the $265 maxi hugged her growing bump like a baby blanket.

Marking her second Guest In Residence select this pregnancy, Steinfeld layered Hadid's Grizzly Wash Coat on top. Its brushed cashmere exterior—also in black—added some subtle texture to her monochrome dinner set. You heard it here, folks: Guest In Residence isn't just an It girl's preferred pick, but pregnant It girls, too.

Steinfeld wrapped her pregnancy post in a turtleneck Éterne maxi. (Image credit: Beau Society)

Steinfeld's Substack post proved she and Rihanna approach pregnancy dressing in the same "comfort first" way. "Some days it's easier to find a comfy option that still feels put-together," Steinfeld wrote. "Other days it's a sweatshirt, and that's fine." She doesn't expect red carpet-level serves from her maternity-wear, and neither should you. Still, she remains loyal to It-girl brands, silhouettes, and trends. "I will say, when you pull on a shirt that hits the perfect spot on your belly, where just the right amount of skin is showing, it feels pretty exciting."

Steinfeld also had "the best time" curating her baby shower outfit, which will drop on Beau Society soon. In the meantime, shop the Steinfeld-inspired styles below, whether you're expecting or not.

