Ayo Edebiri's 2024 Sequin Emmys Red Carpet Dress Is Custom-Made to Look Like a Literal Work of Art

The actress says her gown was inspired by Gaetano Pesce.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a black and orange sequin gown
Kelsey Stiegman
Ever since The Bear first hit Hulu in 2022, Ayo Edebiri has been a fixture on the Emmys red carpet. She first attended the award show that year and won supporting actress in a comedy series the following (2023). Her career has since progressed, with the actor nabbing the coveted lead actress nomination for the same role at the 2024 Emmys.

With each red carpet—Emmys or otherwise—Edebiri unleashes a new facet of her ever-changing style. She's known to switch up aesthetics on every red carpet, pivoting from androgynous suiting to girly to high-fashion without missing a beat.

Ayo Edebiri at the 2024 Emmys

Ayo Edebiri brought custom Bottega Veneta, and an evolution of her favorite red carpet styles, to the 2024 Emmys.

For 2024's event, Edebiri brought yet another style dynamic to the carpet. She chose a strapless dress covered in black and orange sequins—a whimsical, custom design by Bottega Veneta. According to Edebiri, the unique print and color story were inspired by the work of Italian artist Gaetano Pesce, who passed away earlier this year.

Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the colorful look was paired with minimal accessories: only gold teardrop earrings and black, patent leather pumps.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a black and orange sequin gown

Edebiri wore a custom Bottega Veneta dress on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys.

Edebiri's look was the latest in her string of aesthetic experiments. At 2022's Emmy Awards, for example, she looked every bit the fairy princess, in pastel pink tulle. Her high-low dress was embellished with satin bows on each shoulder and silvery floral appliqués down the front.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Ayo Edebiri is outfitted in powder pink tulle and satin at the 2022 Emmys.

The next year, Edebiri did a complete 180. For her second Emmys appearance (and resulting win) she chose a futuristic leather corset dress with a dramatic bubble skirt. The Louis Vuitton design was painfully chic, with just a little bit of edge.

All three of Edebiri's looks had one thing in common: simple, two-strap sandal heels.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California in a leather bubble dress

A year later, Edebiri switched to edgy black leather.

Another year, another red carpet win—and, hopefully, another Emmy, as well.

