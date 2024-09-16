Ayo Edebiri's 2024 Sequin Emmys Red Carpet Dress Is Custom-Made to Look Like a Literal Work of Art
The actress says her gown was inspired by Gaetano Pesce.
Ever since The Bear first hit Hulu in 2022, Ayo Edebiri has been a fixture on the Emmys red carpet. She first attended the award show that year and won supporting actress in a comedy series the following (2023). Her career has since progressed, with the actor nabbing the coveted lead actress nomination for the same role at the 2024 Emmys.
With each red carpet—Emmys or otherwise—Edebiri unleashes a new facet of her ever-changing style. She's known to switch up aesthetics on every red carpet, pivoting from androgynous suiting to girly to high-fashion without missing a beat.
For 2024's event, Edebiri brought yet another style dynamic to the carpet. She chose a strapless dress covered in black and orange sequins—a whimsical, custom design by Bottega Veneta. According to Edebiri, the unique print and color story were inspired by the work of Italian artist Gaetano Pesce, who passed away earlier this year.
Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the colorful look was paired with minimal accessories: only gold teardrop earrings and black, patent leather pumps.
Edebiri's look was the latest in her string of aesthetic experiments. At 2022's Emmy Awards, for example, she looked every bit the fairy princess, in pastel pink tulle. Her high-low dress was embellished with satin bows on each shoulder and silvery floral appliqués down the front.
The next year, Edebiri did a complete 180. For her second Emmys appearance (and resulting win) she chose a futuristic leather corset dress with a dramatic bubble skirt. The Louis Vuitton design was painfully chic, with just a little bit of edge.
All three of Edebiri's looks had one thing in common: simple, two-strap sandal heels.
Another year, another red carpet win—and, hopefully, another Emmy, as well.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
