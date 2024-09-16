Ever since The Bear first hit Hulu in 2022, Ayo Edebiri has been a fixture on the Emmys red carpet. She first attended the award show that year and won supporting actress in a comedy series the following (2023). Her career has since progressed, with the actor nabbing the coveted lead actress nomination for the same role at the 2024 Emmys.

With each red carpet—Emmys or otherwise—Edebiri unleashes a new facet of her ever-changing style. She's known to switch up aesthetics on every red carpet, pivoting from androgynous suiting to girly to high-fashion without missing a beat.

Ayo Edebiri brought custom Bottega Veneta, and an evolution of her favorite red carpet styles, to the 2024 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2024's event, Edebiri brought yet another style dynamic to the carpet. She chose a strapless dress covered in black and orange sequins—a whimsical, custom design by Bottega Veneta. According to Edebiri, the unique print and color story were inspired by the work of Italian artist Gaetano Pesce, who passed away earlier this year.

Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the colorful look was paired with minimal accessories: only gold teardrop earrings and black, patent leather pumps.

Edebiri wore a custom Bottega Veneta dress on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edebiri's look was the latest in her string of aesthetic experiments. At 2022's Emmy Awards, for example, she looked every bit the fairy princess, in pastel pink tulle. Her high-low dress was embellished with satin bows on each shoulder and silvery floral appliqués down the front.

Ayo Edebiri is outfitted in powder pink tulle and satin at the 2022 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next year, Edebiri did a complete 180. For her second Emmys appearance (and resulting win) she chose a futuristic leather corset dress with a dramatic bubble skirt. The Louis Vuitton design was painfully chic, with just a little bit of edge.

All three of Edebiri's looks had one thing in common: simple, two-strap sandal heels.

A year later, Edebiri switched to edgy black leather. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another year, another red carpet win—and, hopefully, another Emmy, as well.