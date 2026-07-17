I wouldn't be surprised if Dôen designed its summer styles with Bella Hadid in mind. For her most recent Instagram post, the model and fan of the L.A. label wore the under-$300 Julia Dress, which blended boho-chic florals with the girly babydoll dress trend. This screams Bella Hadid-core to me.

Everything about Hadid's off-duty mountainous photoshoot made me yearn for a getaway, but especially her sold-out Dôen dress. It'll take some planning to recreate her idyllic backdrop, but luckily for me, the L.A. label's cap-sleeve Julia silhouette is still available, though in a different print.

To finish her Pinterest-worthy look, Hadid slipped on a peony pink headband and what seemed to be shearling-lined Ugg boots. The cult-collected slippers kept her comfy after wearing cowboy boots on repeat.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Bella Hadid wore a babydoll dress from Dôen, which deserved the spotlight in her Instagram post. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

Instead of the red and coral roses from Hadid's look, the Julia dress that's currently available features yellow-and-blue dahlias and a butter yellow lace trim. Similar shapes worn by Olivia Rodrigo, Kaia Gerber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Blackpink's Rosé prove it's a babydoll through and through.

Still have your eye on the supermodel's exact sundress? Manifest a restock by joining the waitlist. Or, shop the Julia Dress in a red gingham print, which, last month, was good enough for Ariana Grande. You can also consider styling the on-sale Clea Dress, which features the same rose pattern as the one on Hadid's dress with a midi-length hemline, thicker straps, a square neckline, and a calf-sweeping skirt.

If you prefer separates, a sleeveless cotton top also boasts the "Rose Petit Bouquet de Chamonix" print, alongside mother-of-pearl buttons and a mauve ribbon laced into the scoop neckline.

For Hadid, it's been a very Dôen-driven season so far. During the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May, she debuted multiple swimsuits from the Taylor Swift- and Daisy Edgar-Jones-beloved brand. The burgundy Riva bikini top is experiencing its biggest sale yet. (Yes, I've already secured the $68 buttoned bandeau.)

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even her silk set-turned-cover-up—a lace-trimmed top with matching butter yellow shorts—hailed from Dôen. What are you waiting for? This summer, get on the babydoll dress trend and treat yourself to a Hadid-approved Dôen design or two.

Shop Bella Hadid's Favorite Finds From Dôen

TOPICS Bella Hadid