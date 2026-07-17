Bella Hadid's Babydoll Dress From Dôen Proves It's One of Summer's Easiest Trends
The floral style from the Taylor Swift-approved brand is under $300, too.
I wouldn't be surprised if Dôen designed its summer styles with Bella Hadid in mind. For her most recent Instagram post, the model and fan of the L.A. label wore the under-$300 Julia Dress, which blended boho-chic florals with the girly babydoll dress trend. This screams Bella Hadid-core to me.
Everything about Hadid's off-duty mountainous photoshoot made me yearn for a getaway, but especially her sold-out Dôen dress. It'll take some planning to recreate her idyllic backdrop, but luckily for me, the L.A. label's cap-sleeve Julia silhouette is still available, though in a different print.
To finish her Pinterest-worthy look, Hadid slipped on a peony pink headband and what seemed to be shearling-lined Ugg boots. The cult-collected slippers kept her comfy after wearing cowboy boots on repeat.
Instead of the red and coral roses from Hadid's look, the Julia dress that's currently available features yellow-and-blue dahlias and a butter yellow lace trim. Similar shapes worn by Olivia Rodrigo, Kaia Gerber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Blackpink's Rosé prove it's a babydoll through and through.
Still have your eye on the supermodel's exact sundress? Manifest a restock by joining the waitlist. Or, shop the Julia Dress in a red gingham print, which, last month, was good enough for Ariana Grande. You can also consider styling the on-sale Clea Dress, which features the same rose pattern as the one on Hadid's dress with a midi-length hemline, thicker straps, a square neckline, and a calf-sweeping skirt.
If you prefer separates, a sleeveless cotton top also boasts the "Rose Petit Bouquet de Chamonix" print, alongside mother-of-pearl buttons and a mauve ribbon laced into the scoop neckline.
For Hadid, it's been a very Dôen-driven season so far. During the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May, she debuted multiple swimsuits from the Taylor Swift- and Daisy Edgar-Jones-beloved brand. The burgundy Riva bikini top is experiencing its biggest sale yet. (Yes, I've already secured the $68 buttoned bandeau.)
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Even her silk set-turned-cover-up—a lace-trimmed top with matching butter yellow shorts—hailed from Dôen. What are you waiting for? This summer, get on the babydoll dress trend and treat yourself to a Hadid-approved Dôen design or two.
Shop Bella Hadid's Favorite Finds From Dôen
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.