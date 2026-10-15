This Vintage Roberto Cavalli Corset Is Bella Hadid's Best 30th Birthday Present

Last weekend, Bella Hadid began her 30th birthday in a private jet (casual), wearing fall's biggest boot trend. By the end of the milestone celebration, the model unwrapped—and immediately wore—an incredible birthday present from herself to herself. She wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli corset and a matching skirt. Just like that, her archival birthday tradition continued.
The Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee welcomed Hadid with a picturesque sunset—not a red carpet covered in photographers. Still, that didn't stop her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, from treating the trip like an A-list affair.
She dressed Hadid in a matching Roberto Cavalli set, complete with a collared halter neck, a hook-and-eye corset, and embroidered floral beadwork atop the copper-colored silk. Thanks to Justin Reed (an L.A.-based archival boutique that works with Sabrina Carpenter, Kim Kardashian, and Tyla), Hadid paired the plunge vintage piece with the matching midi skirt.
To finish the Smokey Mountains birthday 'fit, Hadid accessorized with a beige suede blazer, knee-high boots, her signature necklace stack, and several mismatched bangles.
This year, Justin Reed has become Hadid's go-to secondhand stop for rare luxury vintage looks. Back in March, she attended an Orêbella event in an Armani Spring 2001 slip dress, blanketed in moody blue beads to complement her beauty brand's new perfume. For the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May, she sourced pink gingham capri pants and a matching bra top, both by Chantal Thomass.
Over the years, Hadid has saved some of her best vintage looks for her birthday. Back in 2019, she turned 23 in a vintage stained glass-style Dior dress sculpted from red, yellow, and pink velvet paneling.
Two years later, she continued her vintage-only birthday tradition in a cut-out top and a wrap-style skirt from Gucci's Spring 1998 collection. Even her leopard-print Prada bag was vintage.
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Archival fashion always plays a part in the celebration—at least any Hadid is attending.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.