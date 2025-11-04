Kendall Jenner Wears a Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Bra Top for Her 30th Birthday Party
Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and more skipped the CFDAs to celebrate with her.
The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards were shockingly Kardashian-Jenner-free. At least one sister has RSVPed "yes" every year since 2022, but on her 30th birthday, Kendall Jenner traded the red carpet for a sandy beach abroad.
The morning after, Jenner shared snaps from the oceanside celebration on Instagram. Stylist Dani Michelle sourced a full Dries Van Noten set for the birthday girl, beginning with a criss-cross bralette top. The $675 select—curated from silk and contrasting patchwork patterns—wrapped around her neck halter-style.
The birthday bralette looked Carrie Bradshaw-coded alongside a low-rise maxi skirt, also from Dries Van Noten. (Minus the cowboy hat and an awkward run-in with an ex.) It mirrored the top's patchwork motif, all the way from its ruched waist beyond to the elongated train.
Her Instagram post confirmed she went barefoot for most of the evening. (Knowing Jenner, however, her The Row flip-flops were likely close by.) Oversize Dries Van Noten studs and enamel bangles upped the set's Carrie-inspired charm. The aforementioned bracelets acted in lieu of Carrie's silk scarf, which she famously wrapped around her tricep during Season 3, Episode 3 of Sex and the City.
Jenner's closest friends and family also skipped the CFDAs to be with the newly-minted 30-year-old. Hailey Bieber matched her "sweet beautiful best friend" in a silky leopard-print mini dress. It appeared to be haltered, just like Jenner's set, but with a plunging open back and a thigh-grazing hem.
Not even the All's Fair press tour could stop Kim Kardashian from celebrating her little sister. Keeping up her skintight streak, the Skims founder styled a strapless, chocolate brown gown made of leather fringe. To dress down the leather look, Kardashian tied a zebra-print wrap atop her hip-length hair.
The birthday party was a full-blown family affair—Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian all attended. Kylie was all smiles in a cutout-heavy little black dress—likely from her own brand, Khy. Momager Kris chose a groovy, semi-sheer maxi, which awoke her sultry side.
Khloé, on the other hand, brought some color to the beachside bash in a bubblegum pink dress. Instead of flip-flops, she popped on fur slippers, boasting Louis Vuitton's monogram in neon pink.
Stay tuned for more vacation outfits in the coming days.
