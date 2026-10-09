Bella Hadid Just Gave Fall's Biggest Boot Trend the L.A.-Girl Treatment

Happy International Bella Hadid Day to all who celebrate: On October 9, 2026, she turned 30. The supermodel always saves her best looks for her birthday (see: a vintage Dior midi in 2019, a little black naked dress in 2022, and a sheer shirt and jeans in 2025). This year, she stayed true to one of her signature birthday traditions. Hadid began the milestone day at a private airport in California, wearing Revolve Los Angeles leggings and knee-high boots, the ultimate L.A. cool-girl uniform.
Hadid was all smiles before her flight to who knows where. Putting comfort first in her own casually chic way, she wore a perfect transitional look: high-collar, quarter-zip sweater with skintight leggings. To break up the gray-on-gray, athleisure-adjacent look—and add black to the color story—she tied another knit long-sleeve around her waist.
Not only did this styling hack elevate the L.A. leggings uniform, but it helped normalize the shoe swap: While slipping socks into her beloved Vivaia ballet sneakers would've been on-brand (last month, she wore the Carol Sneakerinas at an airport in NYC), the going-out boots gave the look that "It's my birthday and I can wear what I want" finish. (The style is also on trend for fall) Maybe there wasn't enough room for such tall shoes in her suitcase, but if you're familiar with Hadid's previous birthday picks, you know that black boots rarely RSVP "no" to her plans.
For her 23rd birthday back in 2019, the guest of honor arrived at Miss Lily's in NYC, wearing a vintage stained glass-style Dior dress, a Chanel Flap Bag, and croc-embossed Paige boots in black, of course.
Fast forward to 2021, and Hadid continued her birthday boots tradition in all-black attire, including a vintage cut-out top and a wrap-style skirt from Gucci's Spring 1998 collection. For her accessories, the Ôrebella founder went full '90s mode with a leopard-print, pony-hair Prada purse, slim sunglasses, a pendant necklace, and vegan leather boots by the Icelandic designer Kalda.
Some people stick to the same cake, others return to the same restaurant. Hadid, on the other hand, revisits her birthday ritual in style—and almost identical black boots. Want to celebrate your special day the Bella Hadid Way? Shop similar fall-winter footwear options from Madewell, Reformation, Sézane, and more below.
Shop Black Birthday Boots Inspired by Bella Hadid
Guizio
Roxie
Marc Fisher
Lannie Dress Leather Boot
Arezzo
Nancy Knee High Boot
Madewell
Cielo Tall Leather Boot
Reformation
Claudette Knee Boot
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boot
MANGO
High Block-Heel Boot
Sézane
Theodora Boots
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boot
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.