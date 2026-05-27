New York City was no place for summer trends this Memorial Day weekend. Thunderstorms kept my favorite fashion girls—plus, their sundresses and sandals—far from the nearest paparazzi lens. But on May 26, the sun brought Katie Holmes back to the street style scene with a sheer polka-dot shirt I'm sure she would've worn last weekend, had the forecast cooperated.

Holmes and her latest daytime look bridged the gap between polished and personalized. First, she traded her traditional white button-downs for a navy blue top splattered with white polka-dots. The twists continued when its bodice and three-quarter-length sleeves turned completely transparent. Her matching triangle bralette was unmissable beneath easy-breezy chiffon. She also brought a matching blazer along, just in case she had to tone down the top's naked dressing-factor.

Katie Holmes re-wore a sheer polka-dot shirt over a matching bralette. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The high-rise waistband of the actor's wide-leg denim peeked out from behind sheer polka-dots, too. To finish, she slipped on soft loafers in a suede, cool-toned taupe, carried her well-loved, tomato red Metier tote, and called it a day.

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Subtly transparent tops have been a Holmes classic since the early 2010s. She even styled the same polka-dotted blouse and bralette combination back in 2020, alongside flared jeans and leather flip-flops. (She's always been ahead of her time—Hailey Bieber would wear similar sets today, no questions asked.)

Holmes doesn't reserve two-pieces like this for just summer styling, either. Two Februarys ago, she stacked a lacy see-through long-sleeve over matching lingerie at Michael Kors's Spring 2024 fashion show. Last October, she did it again with a sequin top and a black balconette bra.

Holmes found her seat in Michael Kors's front row, her sheer shirt on full display. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes gave the trend the holiday treatment last fall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See? VIP fashion people still have a soft spot for sheer shirts—and Holmes isn't alone in her admiration. Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie twinned in naked turtlenecks at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party; Zendaya layered a transparent, bridal-white button-down beneath the neck tie trend; and just last weekend, Bieber brought a see-through crochet top to Seoul, South Korea. Now, I'm convinced it's the most approachable way to tap into the naked dressing trend after all.

Shop Sheer Shirt Outfits Inspired by Katie Holmes

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TOPICS Katie Holmes