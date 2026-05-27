The funnel-neck trend has always spoken to my introverted side. But between the high collar and cropped hemline, it reads a touch too track jacket-y for my closet. Everything changed when Kaia Gerber sampled a Mango trench coat with an elevated (and under-$350) twist on the funnel-neck silhouette.

While Gerber enjoyed a Rihanna-approved meal inside Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi, I savored every element of her summery dinner outfit. She did style a little navy blue dress, but its knee-grazing hem was barely visible. So, her ecru-colored trench coat became the piece I needed to find for myself.

Kaia Gerber was spotted pre-dinner in a funnel-neck trench coat from Mango. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She sourced Mango Selection, the Spanish retailer's high-end line, for the most classic of trenches. Its double-breasted bodice, "nightgown-style belt," and statement lapels were sculpted from stretched cotton. Mango designed the calf-length coat to be oversize, meaning Gerber didn't have to size up.

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Metallic silver snap buttons—as opposed to traditional marble studs—made a huge difference in terms of the coat's overall elegance. That way, when Gerber buttoned the funnel-neck completely, the extra fabric draped as effortlessly atop her torso as a summer scarf. Leave it to the model to cross off two coat trends for the price of one—$349.99, to be exact.

Since Gerber never took off her trench, the brand behind her LNBD (little navy blue dress) remains a mystery. Her black leather sandals, on the other hand, came from Mango, too. Her $179.99 Mango shoes, meanwhile, offered a take on the heeled flip-flops trend. The skinniest of V-shaped straps split up her perfect pedicure, similar to The Row thongs Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner can't stop styling.

They also would've fit right in on Miu Miu, Zimmermann, and Roberto Cavalli's spring runways, where the slim sandal trend thrived. Then, the buckled, one-centimeter bands stretched into slingback territory above two-inch kitten heels. Both of Gerber's Mango selects twisted summer trends into hybrid sub-genres of themselves.

To finish, the Library Science founder tied her entire night-out look together with a burgundy Gucci Jackie 1961 Bag, which she owns in multiple shades.

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Gucci Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Bag $3,950 at Gucci

Thanks to Gerber, the funnel-neck trend has never felt so universal. Now I know I can lean into its sporty nature with a windbreaker, or awaken my grunge side in a leather bomber. Either way, my funnel-neck trench will always be there, ready to elevate the most "me" outfits in my summer wardrobe.

If I need more casual styling inspiration, I'll hit up Kendall Jenner. She wore an almost-identical trench with straight-leg jeans and a Hermès Kelly bag in Paris last year.

Shop the Funnel-Neck Jacket Trend Inspired by Kaia Gerber