Serena Williams Surprises the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show Wearing Her Tennis Style Staples

Her cameo was a highlight in an already jaw-dropping performance.

Serena Williams wearing a cardigan with a tennis skirt at the 2025 Super bowl
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

Serena Williams just made her Super Bowl 2025 debut—as a surprise halftime show performer, that is.

The tennis legend briefly joined Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar toward the end of his historic 15-minute set, appearing onstage in a cropped cobalt blue jacket, white crop top, and pleated skirt—all staples of her history-making tennis fashion as a Grand Slam champion. A stack of diamond necklaces, including a heart shaped pendant, glistened under the lights of the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans above her white top. And while the last time she appeared in a major stadium came with tricked-out Nike sneakers, she opted for classic blue high-tops this time around.

Serena Williams wearing a zip up jacket crop top and blue skirt

Serena Williams performs during the 2025 Super Bowl.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams's cameo in the political performance lasted for the blink of an eye, but it made an impact. She crip walked to "Not Like Us," Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track about the rapper Drake. Fans online speculated Williams had reason to take Lamar's side in their ongoing beef. She and Drake were rumored to have dated in the mid-2000s; late last year, Page Six reported his song "Too Good" was written about her. Lamar then referenced the song in "Not Like Us," rapping, "From Alondra down to Central—better not speak on Serena."

The tennis star had already made her appreciation for the track clear at another event. Hosting the ESPY Awards in 2024, she danced to "Not Like Us" several times during her opening monologue.

Of course, the duo has a connection beyond any mutual dislike of Drake. Both are proud Los Angeles natives from the neighborhood of Compton.

Cobalt blue tennis separates were part of a bigger picture on the Super Bowl halftime stage. All of the performers wore red, white, and blue—the colors of the American flag—to underscore Lamar's lyrics critiquing American politics and culture throughout the set. (Exact credits for Williams's look were not available at press time.) Other notable cameos included SZA (performing "All the Stars" in a lace-up red leather outfit) and Samuel L. Jackson (playing the role of Uncle Sam, narrating the show).

Serena Williams performing during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show

Williams danced through her brief cameo during the Super Bowl halftime show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Williams has made history on several world stages, her Super Bowl cameo offered an opportunity the pro tennis circuit never could. During her competition days, as X (formerly Twitter) user @notdanilu noted, the GOAT was lambasted in the media for crip-walking after a win at Wimbledon. Her performance was her way of reclaiming it boldly (and in a look similar to what she wore back then.)

"Man, I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon," she said in a post-performance video shared on X. "Ooh, I would have been fined."

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸