While everyone from Karol G to Candice Swanepoel hit New York City for the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Hailey Bieber held down the fort on the West Coast. Skipping the biggest runway of the week isn't the real headline, however. Actually, it's that Bieber chose last night to swap a rising boot trend for fall in for her most beloved flip-flops.

The Rhode founder shared a mirror pic of her latest look on Instagram during the Angels' broadcast on October 15. It's unclear where she was headed, but she would've fit right in with the Victoria's Secret models arriving backstage on the opposite coast. First, she paired a black knit crewneck with a matching midi skirt. The knee-length skirt was leather, low-rise, and skintight. Zoom in and you'll see a slim belt built in to its waistline.

Hailey Bieber delivered fall outfit inspiration straight to her Instagram Story. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Instead of a statement purse, Bieber popped on her latest vintage find: leather knee-high boots from Gucci by Tom Ford. Their exact debut date remains a mystery. But, the ankle's monochrome horsebits suggest they're from a late '90s collection. What appear to be the same model—down to the stiletto heels and pointy toes—is selling secondhand on Sororité for $985. Bieber's pair presumably set her back the same amount, if not more.

Even at over twenty years old, the knee-highs align with a niche footwear trend seen on Fall 2025 runways. Ralph Lauren, Gabriela Hearst, and Hermès helped set the tone. The "See You in the Stables" category—as fashion features editor Emma Childs called it—trades hardworking cowboy boots for more elevated equestrian styles. But these aren't types of boots for riding a horse (especially not Bieber's sexy Gucci take). Instead, they're better for pairing with leather midi skirts or straight-leg jeans, just like the beauty mogul.

Gucci by Tom Ford Vintage Horsebit Boot Heels $985 at sororitevintage.com

Bieber is building quite the fall footwear collection, and it's only October. Last month, after the Saint Laurent Spring 2026 show, she was spotted in platform knee-highs from the atelier. Contrary to her Guccis, the heels were thick and the toes were rounded. Using Marie Claire's trend report as my guide, I'd say they were more Moto Boho-coded than equestrian. Which silhouette will she channel next? Perhaps a sock boot style from Toteme caught her eye.

