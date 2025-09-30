Hailey Bieber Styles Skintight Leopard Print for Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week After-Party

Though fashion month may seem like a wholly glamorous affair—and, don't get me wrong, it absolutely is—it's also an exhausting one. For editors, it brings rushed deadlines and back-to-back shows. For celebrities, endless quick-changes and hours in the glam chair. Basically, it's Lady Gaga's "no sleep, bus, club, another club, 'nother club," but with runways. That's why only the strongest among us make it to the actual club afterward—and Hailey Bieber, it appears, is the strongest.

On Sept. 29, the inaugural night of Paris Fashion Week, the star went straight from Saint Laurent's front row to the exclusive after-party—with an impressive 'fit change in between. Though Bieber started the day in an sportswear-inspired colorblocked look, courtesy of the brand, her evening attire couldn't have been a harder pivot.

The model went skin-tight and provocative, arriving in a ruched leopard print mini dress that fit her like a glove. Its micro hemline was counteracted by sheer black tights and a pair of knee-high platform boots in glossy, patent leather. They were undeniably sexy—the kind of thing you'd see in the front window of a London lingerie shop. The outfit's final flourishes came in the form of a satin mini bag and sunglasses at night.

Hailey Bieber was spotted leaving Loulou Club during Paris Fashion Week in leopard print and leather. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though Bieber's second look was also a result of the Saint Laurent production line, it was in no way similar to the new collection she was celebrating. Anthony Vaccarello's Spring 2026 Ready to Wear collection emphasized exaggerated, vintage-inspired silhouettes, luxe fabrications, like leather and crinkled nylon, and saturated jewel tones (take Bella Hadid's look, for example). A far cry from Bieber's certified baddie 'fit.

Models walk the runway during Saint Laurent's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Vogue Runway, Vaccarello said: “She goes from radical leather, a kind of hard woman that goes softly, softly, softly into these dresses. But she’s the same woman. She’s not as soft as we think.” He was speaking of the duality within his collection, but the same could be said of Bieber.

