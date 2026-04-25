After wearing a classic '90s Calvin Klein dress to the Time100 Gala, Hailey Bieber was photographed in New York wearing one of Spring 2026's biggest denim trends. In fact, the Rhode founder borrowed Bella Hadid's take on the trend, which she paired with her favorite thong flip-flops.

On Friday, April 24, Bieber grabbed lunch with friends at Frenchette, pairing a long-sleeve white T-shirt with straight-leg jeans for the outing. Hadid recently proved that straight-leg jeans are Spring 2026's must-have denim trend, and it seems as though Bieber firmly agrees.

The makeup mogul styled her straight-leg jeans with her favorite $560 Toteme Leather Heeled Flip-Flops—a staple of her Summer 2025 style, resurrected for Spring 2026.

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Hailey Bieber wearing straight-leg jeans with heeled flip-flops. (Image credit: Josiah W./Backgrid)

Toteme Leather Heeled Flip Flops $560 at Toteme

Bieber dressed up her casual look with a pair of vintage Gucci sunglasses and a croc-embossed Chanel bag in black leather.

Hailey Bieber carrying a black croc-embossed leather Chanel bag. (Image credit: Josiah W./Backgrid)

The model recently returned from Coachella, where she offered her support to husband Justin Bieber as he headlined the festival. Hailey also twinned with close friend Kendall Jenner, with the pair wearing matching tank tops for an evening in the desert. Basically, whether she's attending a high-profile event or a low-key lunch date, Hailey's style continues to inspire onlookers everywhere.

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