Hailey Bieber Copies Bella Hadid's Take on a Popular Spring 2026 Denim Trend
A croc-embossed Chanel bag and her favorite heeled flip-flops completed the off-duty look.
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After wearing a classic '90s Calvin Klein dress to the Time100 Gala, Hailey Bieber was photographed in New York wearing one of Spring 2026's biggest denim trends. In fact, the Rhode founder borrowed Bella Hadid's take on the trend, which she paired with her favorite thong flip-flops.
On Friday, April 24, Bieber grabbed lunch with friends at Frenchette, pairing a long-sleeve white T-shirt with straight-leg jeans for the outing. Hadid recently proved that straight-leg jeans are Spring 2026's must-have denim trend, and it seems as though Bieber firmly agrees.
The makeup mogul styled her straight-leg jeans with her favorite $560 Toteme Leather Heeled Flip-Flops—a staple of her Summer 2025 style, resurrected for Spring 2026.Article continues below
Bieber dressed up her casual look with a pair of vintage Gucci sunglasses and a croc-embossed Chanel bag in black leather.
The model recently returned from Coachella, where she offered her support to husband Justin Bieber as he headlined the festival. Hailey also twinned with close friend Kendall Jenner, with the pair wearing matching tank tops for an evening in the desert. Basically, whether she's attending a high-profile event or a low-key lunch date, Hailey's style continues to inspire onlookers everywhere.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.