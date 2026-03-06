Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber must be each other's biggest fashion influencers. On March 5, one week after Jenner gave heels the high-vamp trend treatment, Bieber followed suit with The Row's version—her second pair this month.

Bieber traded Paris Fashion Week street style for L.A. errands after Justin's birthday trip to Tokyo. She was spotted in Beverly Hills, wearing the antithesis of previous front-row 'fits: an oversize taupe crewneck, which looked effortlessly nostalgic alongside light-wash cigarette jeans

In a step toward Carolyn Besette-Kennedy-coded minimalism, Bieber traded flip-flops—her 2025 hack for elevating jeans and a sweatshirt—for The Row's Viv Pumps. The four-figure kitten heels were a spot-on contribution to the high-vamp heels trend: a sub-genre of high-vamp flats. Both dominated Spring 2026 runways, but the former had a starring role in Balenciaga, Chanel, and Stella McCartney's shows. It's no surprise The Row's catalog already offered a pair—one in black patent leather to match her unreleased Chanel tote.

Hailey Bieber boarded the high-vamp heels trend bandwagon with her second pair this week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fashion editor Lauren Tappan recognizes how casual Bieber's jeans-and-crewneck formula can read. "But Bieber has demonstrated that this classic combo can easily be elevated with vintage-inspired high-vamp heels," she tells me. "Her pair of choice—crafted with an elongated upper and a sharp toe box—conveys a strong message of sophistication."

It wasn't just the Rhode founder's shoes that lifted her off-duty outfit to cool-girl status. She reunited with Chanel's bottomless top-flap tote—fresh from the Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 catwalk—for the first time since her mid-February excursion to Australia. As Bieber and Kylie Jenner have showcased this year, the black leather carry-all is twice the size of your average messenger bag. Drawstrings hidden inside each gusset acted in lieu of traditional zipper closures. Chanel's interlocked "C" logo—in a yellow gold emblem atop the flap—is the XL purse's only brand-defining feature.

Hailey Bieber's Japanese vacation didn't hinder her Kendall Jenner-inspired footwear. In Tokyo, she coordinated her black leather jacket and low-rise trousers to an almost-identical, under-$300 variant of Jenner's high-vamp heels. Reformation's Inez Pumps included similar square toe boxes, center seams down each upper, and elongated vamps, of course.

Bieber posed mid-Japan trip in the high-vamp heels trend. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Whether it's heeled or flat, the high-vamp trend has the same effect on anyone's aesthetic: It can make even the most relaxed loungewear look ladylike. Both Jenner and Bieber seem to be taking styles they've worn for years—say, baggy crewnecks and straight-leg jeans—and dressing them up with timeless trends like these. The fashion girls did the same with flip-flops last year.

