Hunter Schafer Hops on the Unexpected Color Combination Trend Dominating Fall 2026

The 'Euphoria' icon took the bold combo on a night out to Chateau Marmont.

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Hunter Schafer wears the Fall 2026 color combination, purple and red, for a night out at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles
(Image credit: STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID/The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID)
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2026 has been governed by a plethora of surprising style trendsjelly shoe sneaker hybrids, anyone? With the arrival of Fall 2026, there's one color combination trend that appears to be winning over celebrities and fashion houses alike. As a result, Hunter Schafer is right on trend with her latest outfit.

For a night out at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on September 18, the Cuckoo actress opted to pair a bright red, long-sleeved mini dress with a silky purple top. She styled her short dress with sheer stockings and pointed-toe tan pumps.

Schafer appeared to be carrying a vintage Prada Cream Nappa Gaufre Leather Frame Clutch, which features a distinctive clasp. She wore her long blonde hair down around her shoulders.

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Hunter Schafer wears the Fall 2026 color combination, purple and red, for a night out at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles

Hunter Schafer wearing a bright red mini dress and carrying a vintage clutch.

(Image credit: The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID)

At the end of the night, the Euphoria star was photographed wearing a long-sleeved silky purple top over her mini dress—epitomizing Fall 2026's celeb-beloved purple and red color combination trend.

Hunter Schafer wears the Fall 2026 color combination, purple and red, for a night out at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles

Hunter Schafer wearing Fall 2026's purple and red color combination trend.

(Image credit: STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID)

If you were previously on the fence when it comes to combining two bold colors, Schafer is here to confirm that purple and red work together perfectly.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Hunter Schafer

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.