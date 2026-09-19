Hunter Schafer Hops on the Unexpected Color Combination Trend Dominating Fall 2026

2026 has been governed by a plethora of surprising
style trends— jelly shoe sneaker hybrids, anyone? With the arrival of Fall 2026, there's one color combination trend that appears to be winning over celebrities and fashion houses alike. As a result, Hunter Schafer is right on trend with her latest outfit.
For a night out at Chateau Marmont in
Los Angeles on September 18, the Cuckoo actress opted to pair a bright red, long-sleeved mini dress with a silky purple top. She styled her short dress with sheer stockings and pointed-toe tan pumps.
Schafer appeared to be carrying a vintage
Prada Cream Nappa Gaufre Leather Frame Clutch, which features a distinctive clasp. She wore her long blonde hair down around her shoulders. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Hunter Schafer wearing a bright red mini dress and carrying a vintage clutch.
(Image credit: The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID)
At the end of the night, the
star was photographed wearing a long-sleeved silky purple top over her mini dress—epitomizing Fall 2026's celeb-beloved Euphoria purple and red color combination trend.
Hunter Schafer wearing Fall 2026's purple and red color combination trend.
(Image credit: STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID)
If you were previously on the fence when it comes to combining two bold colors, Schafer is here to confirm that purple and red work together perfectly.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Hunter Schafer
Petal & Pup
Austin Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Jump Apparel
Ruched Satin Mini Dress
Monki
Monki Cinched Long Sleeve Mini Dress in Red
Topshop
Cupro Long Sleeve Cowl Back Mini Dress in Red
LEO LIN
Aliza Bow Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Akris punto
Rib-Knit Wool Flured Minidress
MESHKI US
Rory Halter Mini Knit Dress
Banana Republic
Viscose-Linen Scoop-Neck Mini Dress
MADISON THE LABEL
Paris Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Maeve Drop-Waist Mini Swing Dress
EDIKTED
Reena Open Back Long Sleeve Minidress
ALICE + OLIVIA
Harmony Mini Slip Dress
Free People
Breezy Linen Mini Dress
Show Me Your Mumu
Emery Mini Dress
H&M
Cowl-Neck Satin Dress
ASOS DESIGN
Satin Maxi Dress With Cowl Front
Meshki
Ozias Halter Semi Sheer Knit Maxi Dress
Karen Kane
Tiered Long Sleeve Dress
Heidi Merrick
Gale Gown in Lavender
Grey Lab
Long Sleeve Cotton Dress
BY.DYLN
X Revolve Sadie Dress
Heidi Merrick
Letter Blouse in Lavender
Topshop
Ruched Shoulders Top in Purple
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