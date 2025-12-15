I’m Moving to Los Angeles, but I’m Not Giving Up These Parts of My New York-Era Style

After 10 years of living in New York, I can’t believe my journey here is coming to a close (for now). My partner got an incredible job offer in Los Angeles, and we are going to be moving there at the very start of the New Year.

I can’t quite wrap my head around the transition. New York City has been so integral in my self-identity and my fashion philosophy. Its influence means I'm always on the go, coffee in hand, bundled in layers, wearing only kitten heels because (God forbid) I encounter a cobblestone street. Los Angeles fashion is more lifestyle-focused, which can be a beautiful thing. I’m picturing breezy caftans, robes, and silk pants—all the old Hollywood-glamour-inspired vibes that contribute to a lifestyle that is easier, warmer, and softer around the edges.

I'm not ready to give up all of my New York-inspired pieces, however. So, I'm taking the time before I officially relocate to explore the classically "East Coast" parts of my style that I think will integrate perfectly into my new West Coast wardrobe. Let's dive in.

My Hat Collection

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

My obsession with hats isn't stopping just yet. To me, they are the perfect blend of fabulousness and function. I remember investing in my first Alaïa pillbox hat in Paris, and since then, I have plunged into the world of crochet caps, wool options, and cloches. The latter has been a savior when it’s pouring in New York, and the pillboxes an extra warm layer of chic on a night out. To translate my collection to the Los Angeles climate, I’m thinking of sticking with crochet and, of course, adopting lighter fabrics for hats like rattan and linen.

My Favorite Silk Pants

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

I've gushed about the Leset Barb Pants quite a bit in this column already, but they are my go-to when I want to feel elevated, but casual. Especially during a New York summer, the style can go from day to night so easily with just a change of shoes. The Row Gala pants—often dubbed the It-Girl iteration—might have to be an investment purchase for me for the move.

When I style them in New York, I let my trousers shine as the only silky element in my outfit. Plus, silk isn't necessarily the most suitable fabric for all climates, and East Coast weather is known to be finicky. Now that I'll be in sunny Los Angeles most of the time, I’m pairing my Barbs with boho-inspired kimonos and lots of other floaty finds. I know that a layered silk moment is going to be a constant in my new rotation.

My Rotation of Light Coats

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Several layers are necessary for surviving a New York winter, and I love the heavier coats in my rotation for that reason. However, I still own (and love) lighter layers that get me through the in-between weather periods—beautiful, lightweight coats, dusters, and trench coats.

Plus, textures like velvet and satin, and duster coats are perfect for date nights, and I can’t wait to experiment with them more. Color has also been on my mind as I move away from the all-black New York uniform—there are so many other options!

I have been completely obsessing about my new (and already sold-out) Colleen Allen duster. It's another new addition to my wardrobe. My poncho from La Collection has been another favorite new find because it’s practical, yet has the most beautiful shape, and can be the perfect light layer for a bit of rainfall on the West Coast.

Coast-to-Coast Eveningwear

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

I have become such a fan of eveningwear-ready jackets—like ones from brands like Armani, Issey Miyake—and secondhand operawear. This trend is coming to the forefront of fashion right now, as sophisticated glamour and 1920s Art Deco become ever more influential. I love leaning into these elements. They bring an understated decadence when paired with oversized vintage sunglasses (more on those later), a tassel necklace, or even vintage Levi’s jeans.

Oversized Sunglasses

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Speaking of oversized sunnies, I love my blue-tinted Michael Rider-era Celine glasses. In New York, I would usually pair with an equally oversized blazer. I think they will look so beautiful in LA—it’s Hollywood, after all! They really bring the drama. I can’t wait to pair with something so subtle and chic, like a simple dress or cotton tunic.