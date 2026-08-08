Hailey Bieber Gives the Jelly Shoe Trend Her Seal of Approval in Neon Nike Sneakers
The hybrid footwear style is sure to raise some eyebrows.
It's no secret that Hailey Bieber owns a huge array of sneakers, which includes everything from Miu Miu ballet-inspired styles to rare Nike collaborations and New Balance's Gender Inclusive 530s. Unsurprisingly, the Rhode founder appears to have embraced a burgeoning trend in the form of a hybrid jelly shoe sneaker, which just so happens to be available in an eye-catching neon shade.
On August 7, Justin Bieber's wife was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a pair of Nike REJUVEN8 Run OG Jelly Sneakers in a Light Lemon Twist shade. Per WWD, the sneaker features "a playful translucent exoskeleton made of PVC." The outlet shared, "Inside the webbed shell is a newly removable mesh bootie, allowing it to be worn with your feet visible or covered."
Basically, if you're a fan of vibrant sneaker styles and the reinvigoration of the jelly shoe trend, Bieber's latest footwear needs to be on your radar.
Bieber paired her striking sneakers with an Alo Yoga Sway Full Zip Hoodie in Black, and the brand's Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Leggings.
For accessories, the Rhode founder opted for her Vivid 90s Style 37 Sunglasses and a Zigzag Headband from Kitsch, available in both black and tortoiseshell.
If you've been on the fence about the return of the jelly sandal trend, Bieber's latest outfit might just be the sign you were waiting for.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.