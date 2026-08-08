Hailey Bieber Gives the Jelly Shoe Trend Her Seal of Approval in Neon Nike Sneakers

It's no secret that Hailey Bieber owns a huge array of sneakers, which includes everything from Miu Miu ballet-inspired styles to rare Nike collaborations and New Balance's Gender Inclusive 530s. Unsurprisingly, the Rhode founder appears to have embraced a burgeoning trend in the form of a hybrid jelly shoe sneaker, which just so happens to be available in an eye-catching neon shade.

On August 7, Justin Bieber's wife was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a pair of Nike REJUVEN8 Run OG Jelly Sneakers in a Light Lemon Twist shade. Per WWD, the sneaker features "a playful translucent exoskeleton made of PVC." The outlet shared, "Inside the webbed shell is a newly removable mesh bootie, allowing it to be worn with your feet visible or covered."

Basically, if you're a fan of vibrant sneaker styles and the reinvigoration of the jelly shoe trend, Bieber's latest footwear needs to be on your radar.

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Hailey Bieber wears a pair of neon yellow jelly sneakers. (Image credit: BlueLoveImages / BACKGRID)

Bieber paired her striking sneakers with an Alo Yoga Sway Full Zip Hoodie in Black, and the brand's Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Leggings.

For accessories, the Rhode founder opted for her Vivid 90s Style 37 Sunglasses and a Zigzag Headband from Kitsch, available in both black and tortoiseshell.

Hailey Bieber wearing her black Alo Yoga workout set. (Image credit: BlueLoveImages / BACKGRID)

If you've been on the fence about the return of the jelly sandal trend, Bieber's latest outfit might just be the sign you were waiting for.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber

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