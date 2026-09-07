If Your Fall Wardrobe Feels Boring, Try These Unexpected Color Combinations

Before celebrities went all in on pairing unexpected hues, designers made a case for palette clashing. On the spring and fall 2026 runways, Celine held a master class in primary colorblocking, while Balenciaga solidified red-and-purple as autumn's leading color combination. (The latter was further confirmed by Dua Lipa, who accessorized a grape Ferragamo dress with a bright cherry bag earlier this summer.)
Read on for a full breakdown of the fashion show-to-celebrity closet pipeline, featuring the color combinations that will put black-and-white wardrobes out of business.
The Cobalt Blue and Butter Yellow Color Combination Trend
As recently as a pre-US Open pickleball game, Serena Williams’s butter yellow tennis skirt softened her athletic look’s cobalt blue theme (co-signed by Chanel, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, and more). While the scene-stealing shade made her Nike windbreaker and sneakers unmissable, the pastel yellow pigment grounded the look in accessibility.
Nike
Nike Sportswear Loose Coaches Jacket
Dôen
Giulietta Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Mini Skirt
Nike
Book 2 "JB" Basketball Shoes
The Cool Blue and Red Color Combination Trend
Back in August, Anne Hathaway attended a premiere in a red-and-blue Prabal Gurung top made for cool moms-to-be. Being mostly cool blue, the halter resembled runway swatches from Ulla Johnson's and Carolina Herrera's recent shows. But plot twist: it was lined with strawberry-red satin. The Oscar winner earned extra points for shade-matching the peekaboo pigment to her pointy pumps.
Reformation
Reese Silk Top
Quince
Bella Stretch Wide Leg Jeans in Seaside Blue
Veronica Beard
Rochelle Pointed Toe Mule
The Navy Blue and Camel Color Combination Trend
Navy blue and camel isn’t the most complicated (or unusual) of color combinations. In fact, it probably already lives in your fall wardrobe. But that’s not to say it’s boring. To prove the pairing still looks classic and cool, Kendall Jenner layered a navy sweater over the epaulette-embellished shoulders of her khaki trench coat.
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater in True Navy
Levi's
Frankie Mac Trench Coat
Bernardo Footwear
Meredith Ballet Flat
The Tomato Red and Black Color Combination Trend
Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, and Alexandra Leclerc have recently worn red with black, but Charlize Theron's Givenchy look was the most autumnal by far. For a The Odyssey after-party in London, Theron slipped black leather gloves beside her tomato going-out dress. What’s the lesson here? The next time you reach for your well-loved LBD, step outside your comfort zone with a crimson mini and black accessories instead.
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COS
Pleated Jacquard Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Calvin Klein
Odielle Pointed Toe Pump
Sézane
Pippaé Dress
The Red and Purple Color Combination Trend
Red-and-purple might be the most underrated couple on this list, one that’s just starting to get its flowers. Early in the summer, Dua Lipa became the color combination’s blueprint, styling a grape-squeezed Ferragamo dress with cherry-colored accessories. It wasn’t long before Zoey Deutch coordinated a purple cardigan to the brightest red bottoms on the market. All this to say? Balenciaga, Carolina Herrera, Stella McCartney, and more certainly impressed their celebrity clientele when showing the color duo on the runways.
Leem
Smocked Waist Ruched Sleeve Dress
Banana Republic
Leather Barrel Bag
The Fold
Rassina Gathered Jersey Midi Dress
The Electric Yellow and Black Color Combination Trend
Hailey Bieber’s personal color palette, in all its minimalist glory, got a makeover this summer. That doesn’t mean the Rhode founder ditched neutral basics entirely—she just styled them with conversation-starting counterparts.
See: the neon-adjacent yellow lingerie top she wore with black trousers, matching peep-toe pumps, and a low-profile The Row purse. Mugler and Issey Miyake debuted similar anti-butter yellow designs on recent fall runways, but Bieber’s exact top is vintage Dolce & Gabbana. Tip: Switch the zesty yellow for chartreuse or moss green and the black for chocolate brown for an even more autumn-appropriate pairing.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.