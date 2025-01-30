Hunter Schafer Revives Three Freaky Millennial Trends in a White Lace Peplum Top, Capri Pants, and Open-Toed Booties
What can't she pull off?
Hunter Schafer is my favorite weird girl fashion muse. When an avant-garde look needs to be served off-runway, she is the perfect woman for the job. Frankly, her press tours for Cuckoo and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes set the bar for ambitious red carpet dressing in recent years. She was the first to wear Maison Margiela's slouchy sweater and fringe corset dress combo after it debuted in the label's Spring 2024 couture collection. And who could forget the ornate Marni flower dress she pulled from the brand's Spring 2024 show?
Now, Schafer and stylist Dara Allen have done it again at Paris Couture Week. On Jan. 29, the Euphoria star showed up to Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 runway wearing an outfit that somehow evoked both French nobility and early 2010s Charlotte Russe. Her ensemble opens with a sheer white lace matching set comprised of a long-sleeved peplum top with a short train trailing behind it and a set of matching capri pants with ruffles at the hem.
The issue we really need to discuss, though, are those shoes: a freaky pair of open-toed booties with a stiletto heel and cut-outs climbing up her calf. Am I dreaming, or do those open-toed booties feel like something Snooki would have absolutely worn to the club on an episode of Jersey Shore circa 2012? Not since Kylie Jenner's taupe Tumblr manicure have I experienced a millennial jumpscare quite like this.
And that's not at all. What really takes this nostalgic look to the next level are the crispy-crunchy waves that graced Schafer's head. In middle school, I got up early every morning to give my mane the exact same treatment: an hour of flat iron styling conducted entirely without heat protectant, followed by a generous halo of hair spray to really lock in the effect.
Hunter Schafer's take on millennial pastiche may not be for everyone, but you'll never catch me complaining. For better or worse, her outfits always make me feel something. Isn't that what couture is all about?
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Princess Kate's Visit to a Sock Factory Isn't as Random as You Might Think
She's kicking off 2025 in style.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Knit Bonnet Is the Fashion Girl Solution to Ugly Winter Hats
She looks like a Copenhagen regular.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
After Setting Many Historic Firsts in Basketball, Natalie Nakase Wants to Open As Many Doors As She Can
The Golden State Valkyries coach speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
The 2025 Grammy Nominees Make Personal Style a Performance
This year's most-nominated stars don't leave their costumes onstage.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Tips Her Hat to Audrey Hepburn in a Sheer Lace Mini Dress and $45,200-Worth of Tiffany Jewels
More is always more when we're talking about Tiffany jewelry.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Coordinate Date Night Outfits in His-and-Hers Trench Coats
Ri combined leather, denim, and snake print in one textural outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Pairs New Balance Sneakers and a Perfect Black Coat for a Shopping Spree at The Row
At this point, The Row should formally make her an ambassador.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Gets Caught in a Crystal Cobweb Catsuit at Her Sundance Premiere After-Party
The singer celebrated her standing ovation with another arachnid-inspired look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Dua Lipa Single-Handedly Revives the Coquette Trend With a Dramatic Chanel Cape and Even Bigger Hair Bow
She topped a gigantic Chanel cape with an even bigger bow.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jasmine Tookes's Favorite Banana Republic Find Has Lasted Her "Years"
Jasmine Tookes shares her all-time favorite Banana pieces in a new campaign.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Bravely Wears Her Shirt Backwards at Paris Fashion Week
It's unconventional, but it works.
By Halie LeSavage Published