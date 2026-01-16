You Can't Convince Me that Blonde Isn't Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Natural Color
She was made to wear blonde.
I'm fully committed to keeping my freshly-touched-up, cinnamon brown hair color exactly as it is, but there's nothing that makes me consider making a lighter hair transformation more than seeing a Black woman with icy blonde hair. On most occasions, that person is Ciara, who practically owns the shade at this point, but today it's Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who's also somewhat of a hair color chameleon.
On Jan. 15, the Oscar winner hosted a luncheon honoring fellow actress Kate Hudson, who's spent the last few weeks on a press tour promoting her new film, Song Sung Blue. She wore a cream, knit maxi dress with a fold-over top that hung off of her shoulders, and she paired the look with a platinum blonde wig that was cut into a chic, wavy, chin-length bob.
Blonde isn't just a summer hair color. In fact, hair experts are predicting that there will be a huge increase in requests for shades of blonde—specifically "toasted blonde"—this winter. "Those buttery tones are mellowing into more neutral ‘toasted’ shades," celebrity hairstylist Devante Turnbull previously told MC. "Think creamy beige instead of yellow-gold. People still want brightness, just in a softer, more wearable way that doesn’t scream 'summer blonde.'"
The bob also reigned supreme as one of the most popular haircuts of the last year (it'd be more difficult to try and name someone who didn't end up getting a chop in the last several months), and that isn't set to change in 2026. That's because the bob is a lot more versatile than you might think, and there are tons of ways to customize it from blunt bobs and curly bobs to braided bobs and bobs that are bleached and dyed blonde like Randolph's. If going blonde or going short (or both?) are on the list of hair changes you're considering making this year, read ahead to shop a few products that might come in handy during your journey.
Going blonde means you'll need a purple shampoo on deck to wash out any unwanted brassiness or discoloration.
If you don't want to damage your hair with bleach (or if you just want to test out a new length or color temporarily), a wig is the best alternative.
Get the super-straight, blunt look with a ceramic flat iron.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.