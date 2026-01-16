I'm fully committed to keeping my freshly-touched-up, cinnamon brown hair color exactly as it is, but there's nothing that makes me consider making a lighter hair transformation more than seeing a Black woman with icy blonde hair. On most occasions, that person is Ciara, who practically owns the shade at this point, but today it's Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who's also somewhat of a hair color chameleon.

On Jan. 15, the Oscar winner hosted a luncheon honoring fellow actress Kate Hudson, who's spent the last few weeks on a press tour promoting her new film, Song Sung Blue. She wore a cream, knit maxi dress with a fold-over top that hung off of her shoulders, and she paired the look with a platinum blonde wig that was cut into a chic, wavy, chin-length bob.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph wears a platinum blonde bob while hosting a luncheon in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blonde isn't just a summer hair color. In fact, hair experts are predicting that there will be a huge increase in requests for shades of blonde—specifically "toasted blonde"—this winter. "Those buttery tones are mellowing into more neutral ‘toasted’ shades," celebrity hairstylist Devante Turnbull previously told MC. "Think creamy beige instead of yellow-gold. People still want brightness, just in a softer, more wearable way that doesn’t scream 'summer blonde.'"

The bob also reigned supreme as one of the most popular haircuts of the last year (it'd be more difficult to try and name someone who didn't end up getting a chop in the last several months), and that isn't set to change in 2026. That's because the bob is a lot more versatile than you might think, and there are tons of ways to customize it from blunt bobs and curly bobs to braided bobs and bobs that are bleached and dyed blonde like Randolph's. If going blonde or going short (or both?) are on the list of hair changes you're considering making this year, read ahead to shop a few products that might come in handy during your journey.