Time's Up, Tank Tops—Kaia Gerber Says Every It Girl Needs a Teeny-Tiny Camisole

Welcome to peak tank top season. While celebrities prepare for the permanent heatwave that is August, summer's less-is-more staple became the ultimate white T-shirt alt. But not all tanks are created equal. Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid can keep their racerbacks and halters, because on July 23, Kaia Gerber showed even more skin in an itty-bitty camisole.

While walking her dog, Milo, in Beverly Hills, Gerber stayed cool and casual in an all-black athleisure look. She traded the two-inch bands of traditional tanks for the square-neck camisole's super-slim straps. It was completely devoid of any defining features, including a logo, but even without knowing the brand, it screams Kaia Gerber-core. (She can elevate anything—even loungewear like this—just by embracing '90s minimalism.)

Kaia Gerber was photographed mid-dog walk wearing a cropped camisole. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The model channeled that same easy-breezy energy from the waist down, leaving her fold-over yoga pants low-rise. If Gerber was en route to the gym (one of the only places she doesn't wear jeans), she might've chosen her chunky New Balance sneakers. But because she reportedly had an appointment with celebrity stylist Emma Jade Morrison (the brain behind her leather cut-out Alaïa dress in June 2026), she stayed loyal to the block-heel ballet flats from her collaboration with French footwear brand Repetto.

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The suede black slippers have gotten thousands of steps in this summer, usually alongside Gerber's wide-leg jeans. Now, they have reached new levels of nostalgia with flared yoga pants.

Repetto Kaia Ballet Flats by Kaia Gerber $440 at repetto.com

Sometimes, even the most timeless tank tops are too full-coverage for sweltering forecasts. So, Zoë Kravitz, Kendall Jenner, and Dakota Johnson slashed the width of their straps in half, much like Gerber. Do yourself a favor and stock up on similar styles before the next heatwave hits. Securing ballet flats and yoga pants can't hurt, either.

Shop Black Camisoles Inspired by Kaia Gerber

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TOPICS Kaia Gerber