Jennifer Lopez's press tour for her new Netflix rom-com, Office Romance, began three weeks ago. Yet her wardrobe rack is still missing the most iconic of J.Lo classics: naked dresses. Even Lopez's most naked-seeming red carpet gown was actually full-coverage optical illusion at the June 2 premiere.

This time around, Lopez is taking method dressing to an entirely new level. It seems she's deliberately debuting pieces that wouldn't defy her character's in-office dress code. Her Miss Sohee Spring 2025 Couture gown at the New York City screening would still shock some coworkers, though.

Jennifer Lopez widened her naked dressing horizons at the Office Romance premiere in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a vintage Versace ballgown and a flowy cut-out dress, stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn returned to Lopez's signature silhouettes with a plunge mermaid design that fit her like a glove.

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The nude lace foundation mastered the illusion of a naked dress, without revealing her figure underneath. The Maid In Manhattan actor was concealed from the strapless bust, beyond the corseted bodice, and onto a skintight skirt. It turned transparent ever-so-slightly toward the train. Like the rest of the look, intricate floral embroidery distracted from its semi-sheerness.

See? Lopez's red carpet gown was barely naked. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Knowing J.Lo, she wouldn't have turned down the Miss Sohee style if it was entirely embellishment-free. (Not a single sparkle decorated her vintage naked dress at the 2026 Golden Globes.) Perhaps those very appliqués drew her to the design in the first place.

Rhinestone flowers, sequin vines, and pearlescent 3-D cranes felt fresh for the less-is-more enthusiast. The whimsical motifs returned atop her lace-up corset back, too. Each overlay, plus an ombré crystal-encrusted hemline, worked together to offset the au natural look of her initial nude layer.

Give it up for the back of Lopez's nearly-naked gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's pale purple eyeshadow, an effortlessly undone braid, diamond drop earrings, and a matching bracelet weren't scene-stealing—at least not alongside a gown this ornate. What they did do was amplify the femininity of her full look. A statement necklace or cocktail ring might've felt too flashy.

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The star's latest premiere pick proves Office Romance isn't limiting her naked dressing potential—it's expanding it. J.Lo's vintage Jean Paul Gaultier blazer and a sleek summer cardigan were both shade-matched to her skin, a subtle move that suggested she was wearing less. Careful cut-outs have also widened her risqué horizons.

Just when you think you've seen everything the naked trend has to offer, a fashion muse like Lopez gives it a movie star twist.

TOPICS Jennifer Lopez