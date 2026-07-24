Zendaya’s Vintage Versace 'Spider-Man' Look Is Method-Meets-Naked Dressing
Like Peter Parker spun the style himself.
At this point, I never wonder if Zendaya's next Spider-Man: Brand New Day look will spin its own webs. Instead, I dream about how. So far, the motif appeared on earrings, a vintage Armani dress, and the chainmail back of her John Galliano look. But on July 24, sheer spiderwebs became the thread that held Z's naked dressing moment together.
While I was sleeping, Zendaya stole the show at the Spider-Man premiere in Shanghai. What a treat it was to wake up to my favorite stylesetter in a black-and-white dress from Versace's Spring 2016 Couture collection.
Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, altered the scoop neckline, asymmetrical drapery, and illusion cut-outs to perfection. Whether it was intentional or not, white strands of silk stretched out from her hip in the shape of a spider. Meanwhile, black cobweb mesh and a beige bodysuit gave the method-inspired look a naked makeover. The hip-high slit, which showcased her white Christian Louboutin stilettos, made the gown even sultrier.
In addition to pulling from Versace's archives, Roach pinned a diamond spider-shaped brooch by Chopard to the white band atop her hip. Thanks to the lemon yellow sapphire, the bedazzled insect almost looked alive.
To complete the red carpet look, Zendaya frosted herself further with small diamond stud earrings, her east-west engagement ring from Jessica McCormack, and her beloved Rolex Lady-Datejust.
Sure, the Atelier Versace collection debuted a decade ago and was described as "athletic couture" then, but any of the designs would've matched the Spider-Man press tour's memo with its web-like hints.
Symmetrical curvatures, geometric cables, and netted sequins hugged the models like freshly woven webs. Similar linework appeared on accessories, too, including a diamond collar-style necklace worthy of a red carpet walk with Zendaya.
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If you haven't gathered by now (especially after The Odyssey press tour), Zendaya and Roach do their research. Whether it's sourcing a circa-1940s dress from an independent vintage collector to match the theme or studying designer runway shows for potential ties to her film, they'll do anything in the name of fashion.
Hats off to Zendaya and Roach for another applause-worthy decision.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.