Selena Gomez's Italian Getaway Called for the Perfect Little White Dress
Consider this your next European vacation outfit inspiration.
Pro tip: if you want to see how celebrities really style themselves, without stylists or the paparazzi, check the "tagged" section of their Instagram profile. This summer, post-dinner photos with restaurant owners all over the world showcased the authentic street style of Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez. On July 21, Gomez taste-tested new Italian dishes and the little white dress trend during her birthday trip abroad.
Trattoria della Santa, a restaurant in Bologna, hosted Gomez and Benny Blanco on the eve of her 34th birthday. Their first wedding anniversary may be fast approaching, but she looked every bit a newlywed in a creamy white slip dress, which featured spaghetti-slim straps and a subtle V-neck.
While the silky style's hemline length remains a mystery due to the photo crop, there are more little white mini dresses in her summer closet than maxis. During her fiancé era, the Only Murders In the Building actor stayed true to silhouettes that stopped above the knee. (See Gomez's peplum mini at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival; her tweed long-sleeve style at a Rare Beauty event; and her bridal white dresses on Jimmy Kimmel Live!)
Leaning into the "I look this chic without even trying" charm of Italian fashion girls, Gomez tapped into one of summer's leading trends: a multicolored head scarf. (She accessorized further with her engagement ring and orange-tinted sunglasses.)
Sorry, baseball caps: this season, bandanas have taken over the cool-girl closets of Zendaya, Kaia Gerber—who also wore hers with a little white dress— Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa, and Millie Bobby Brown. Gomez's version also gave summer's crochet resurgence some love, too.
No matter where you're headed this summer, save room for at least one LWD—preferably with a breathable bodice and an airy skirt—in your luggage.
For your backup dress, draw style inspiration from Taylor Swift, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Keira Knightley, or Maura Higgins. That said, don't be surprised if Gomez, ever the minimalist, debuts another LWD at her next romantic dinner in Italy.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.