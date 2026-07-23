Selena Gomez's Italian Getaway Called for the Perfect Little White Dress

Pro tip: if you want to see how celebrities really style themselves, without stylists or the paparazzi, check the "tagged" section of their Instagram profile. This summer, post-dinner photos with restaurant owners all over the world showcased the authentic street style of Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez. On July 21, Gomez taste-tested new Italian dishes and the little white dress trend during her birthday trip abroad.

Trattoria della Santa, a restaurant in Bologna, hosted Gomez and Benny Blanco on the eve of her 34th birthday. Their first wedding anniversary may be fast approaching, but she looked every bit a newlywed in a creamy white slip dress, which featured spaghetti-slim straps and a subtle V-neck.

While the silky style's hemline length remains a mystery due to the photo crop, there are more little white mini dresses in her summer closet than maxis. During her fiancé era, the Only Murders In the Building actor stayed true to silhouettes that stopped above the knee. (See Gomez's peplum mini at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival; her tweed long-sleeve style at a Rare Beauty event; and her bridal white dresses on Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

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Selena Gomez styled a little white dress for a dinner in Italy. (Image credit: @Trattoriadellasanta)

Leaning into the "I look this chic without even trying" charm of Italian fashion girls, Gomez tapped into one of summer's leading trends: a multicolored head scarf. (She accessorized further with her engagement ring and orange-tinted sunglasses.)

Sorry, baseball caps: this season, bandanas have taken over the cool-girl closets of Zendaya, Kaia Gerber—who also wore hers with a little white dress— Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa, and Millie Bobby Brown. Gomez's version also gave summer's crochet resurgence some love, too.

Last month, Kaia Gerber styled her little white dress with the head scarf trend, too. (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Uni.)

No matter where you're headed this summer, save room for at least one LWD—preferably with a breathable bodice and an airy skirt—in your luggage.

For your backup dress, draw style inspiration from Taylor Swift, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Keira Knightley, or Maura Higgins. That said, don't be surprised if Gomez, ever the minimalist, debuts another LWD at her next romantic dinner in Italy.

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TOPICS Selena Gomez