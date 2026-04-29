Headlines about "Chanelmania"—the global shopping frenzy started by creative director Matthieu Blazy's debut Paris Fashion Week collections—would have you believe shoppers are only lining up for pony hair flats and strawberry-puncturing novelty heels. But the hype really belongs to the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag, both according to a new report and the arms of every A-lister right now.

Fashion search engine Lyst just released its quarterly ranking of the so-called "Hottest" brands and products of the year. Chanel topped the list as the label with the biggest increases in searches and overall attention in 2026. Its Maxi Flap Bag, meanwhile, cracked the top ten hottest products list at slot No. 6. Check on celebrity street style, posts from pro shoppers, and the brand's own fashion show front row, and it's clear why the Maxi Flap is the only designer bag on the list.

The Chanel Maxi Flap Bag on the brand's Cruise 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the moment the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag debuted on Blazy's first Chanel runway last September, it managed to do what other run-of-the-mill rectangular totes couldn't. It equally resonated in a "Dua Lipa walking with her fiancé" outfit context, and a "Margot Robbie gliding through the airport" context, with its slightly slouchy leather and crisp silver, double-C clasps. Hailey Bieber and BlackPink's Jennie have also pledged their allegiance to the next-era Flap Bag in their day-to-day outfits.

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VIP credentials aside, it also checked every box necessary for the best laptop and work bags: roomy dimensions, sturdy double-handles, a secret side pocket. The shape is utterly trend-proof, and the execution is timelessly luxurious. It doesn't need the house's traditional quilted leather to convey its history—just that toggle clasp will do.

Of course, the $8,500 bags in shades of black, tan, and oxblood leather positioned their practical side less as optimized for work, and more as an homage to Gabrielle Chanel—who revolutionized fashion in the 1920s by creating bags that could carry all of a well-dressed woman's responsibilities to begin with. In other words, this is the new Chanel's gambit to make the everyday bag feel extraordinary (like the Chanel 25 bag before it). And according to the winding lines of shoppers who waited to buy it themselves, it leveled up their daytime outfits in an instant. As one fashion editor who acquired the bag in brown posted, "Prepare to be sick of seeing me carry this."

Dua Lipa's dates with Callum Turner—and her Instagram posts from their far-flung vacations—often include the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Margot Robbie has made the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag her go-to airport carry-on. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As Chanel's new era has continued unfolding over its Métiers d'Art, Spring 2026, and Cruise fashion shows, its Maxi Flap Bag has shown it has even more range. The 15" laptop bag proportions have stayed put, while more intricate and inventive nods to codes established by Gabrielle Chanel have taken over the plain pebbled leather. These might not be as widely shoppable, but they send the same signal: Functional bags can be fun.

In December, the Métiers d'Art show gave rise to tiger-stripe and sequined maxi flaps that have made the rounds between Harry Styles and Sarah Pidgeon—the exclamation point on otherwise low-key outfits styled over jeans and high-vamp flats. In Chanel's Cruise front row, rapper A$AP Rocky toted a Girl Dad take on the tote, complete with baby Mary Janes looped around the leather strap. Surely he and his partner, Rihanna, will trade off using this Maxi Flap as their diaper or stroller bag: It's definitely a chicer way to carry all their parenting supplies.

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A$AP Rocky secured a limited-edition twist on the Maxi Flap Bag for the label's Cruise runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Pidgeon carrying the reimagined Chanel flap bag with her strawberry Chanel heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even with its near-weekender dimensions, the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag still can't store all the hype surrounding the brand right now. Freaky tie-front heel covers and raffia bags started an avalanche of social media discussion after the Cruise show on April 28; the brand's first-ever collaboration with French shirting house Charvet got another signal boost with a shout-out from Ayo Edebiri on Late Night. Then there's the outpouring of "I need this" posts surrounding Chanel's two-tone crocodile pumps—which also made the Lyst list, in the No.2 slot. A piece would need Empire State Building proportions to contain all the online chatter these items generate.

But of all the pieces in Chanel's golden age of It items, it looks like the Maxi Flap has the highest closet ROI. A bag with all the practicality of a work tote, and the A-list credibility of a custom red carpet dress? Now that's hot.

TOPICS Chanel