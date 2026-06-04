I can't believe I'm saying this, but Jennifer Lopez's naked dress era is temporarily behind her. Historically, J.Lo has shown the most skin on summer red carpets, like the 2025 American Music Awards. Now, she's actually layering up for the Office Romance press tour.

Lopez looked more modest than ever at the Netflix rom-com's London premiere on June 3. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn chose a two-tone gown from Robert Quinn Fall 2026, which covered her silhouette from chin-to-toe. Black sequins—atop the dress's mock-neck, sharp shoulder pads, and skintight long sleeves—shielded every square inch of Lopez's torso.

Jennifer Lopez's not-naked dress surprised fans at the Office Romance London premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Jennifer Lopez I used to know would offset the pitch-black bodice with a semi-sheer skirt. (Her black turtleneck and transparent train did exactly that at the 2025 Grammys.) Those days appear to be over. Her dress's intricate pailettes gave way to an equally opaque skirt, sculpted from neon pink silk. Its riskiest feature was a slit up the back, but even that stopped beneath her calves.

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Perhaps the "On the Floor" singer was intrigued by what the dress's delicate drapery suggested, instead of what it revealed. First, a single brooch-embellished bow connected the bodice and skirt. Then, each side drooped well below her hips. This subtle swoop gave the illusion that Lopez's skirt was seconds away from slipping off. Now that's a classic J.Lo move.

Lopez still made the modest red carpet gown her own. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Lopez's goal was to exude elegance over sensuality, she certainly achieved it. Statement drop earrings, matching diamond rings, and the ultimate slick-back ponytail embraced movie star styling to its fullest.

No matter how much the fashion muse evolves, her affinity for sky-high stilettos will never fade. This time, her satin, ankle-strap Jimmy Choo sandals stood almost six inches tall.

Lopez upped the movie star glamour with diamonds, of course. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Knowing Lopez, she didn't just wake up before her first Office Romance premiere and decide to change everything about her personal style. This shift toward full-coverage outfits is very intentional. At first, I thought her vintage Versace ballgown and Jean Paul Gaultier blazer might've been her take on method dressing. Both archival pulls covered about 90-percent of her figure—in accordance with her character's in-office dress code.

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Now, I believe she's just keeping fans on our toes. Lopez hasn't completely given up on naked dressing—I don't think she ever will. Her Miss Sohee gown at the NYC premiere proved her sultry side is still in there. Even with hundreds of red carpet looks under her belt, Lopez remains one of the most unpredictable fashion plates. Maybe it's too soon to say her naked dressing days are over. Knowing her, she could start peeling back layers at her next premiere.

TOPICS Jennifer Lopez