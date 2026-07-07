How to Pull Off a Velvet Skirt in Summer—the Jennifer Lopez Way

Jennifer Lopez's return to Paris Haute Couture Week keeps surprising me. First of all, she hasn't attended a single Fall 2026 fashion show yet, jumping from one mysterious meeting to another. On July 6, I was equally stunned to see a T-shirt dress made her velvet skirt so summery.

J.Lo has been testing different textures all summer long, including glossy leather, stretchy spandex, gravity-defying feathers, and fluid silk organza. She rarely ran the risk of overheating, though, until velvet joined the mix. So, she picked the perfect time to reimagine the winter staple for summer: After the sun set in Paris.

Silky smooth velvet stretched from her skirt's high-rise, fitted waistband to its slightly flared hemline. Normally, such a dense fabric wouldn't be anywhere near Lopez's summer wardrobe rack, but the back's slit trapped a little less heat. Plus, the maxi's other half returned it to legitimate sundress territory.

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Jennifer Lopez styled a velvet skirt for summer, with help from her plunge T-shirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily for J.Lo, only 70 percent of the maxi dress was crafted from bold black velvet. Short cap sleeves and a plunge scoop neckline offset the skirt's full-coverage silhouette. Yes, showing some skin has been a classic Jennifer Lopez move for decades. But her failsafe hack also kept her cool in Paris's latest heat wave.

To finish, the "On the Floor" singer cinched her waist with an Alaïa corset belt, which at first suggested the dress was a matching set. Its shiny, studded stitching matched her novelty $5,900 clutch from Schiaparelli. (Perhaps this was Lopez's way of supporting the label's Zendaya-approved Couture line—though she missed Monday's Fall 2026 show.)

The dress's T-shirt top-half was so on-brand for Lopez. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Was it risky to style velvet during a heat wave? Of course, but what Jennifer Lopez look is complete without at least one slightly precarious piece? For instance, she gave a velvet Ralph Lauren gown the summer spotlight at the 2023 Met Gala. As recently as Broadway's April 2025 opening of Good Night, and Good Luck, she stole the show in a fuzzy column gown from Saiid Kobeisy. Its V-shaped neckline plunged almost as low as her latest Couture Week look.

A few Met Galas ago, Lopez wore velvet on the first Monday in May. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Lopez enjoyed a Broadway production in a similar plunge gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, velvet doesn't have an expiration date in Jennifer Lopez's closet. However, she rarely styles it on the street style scene, let alone this effortlessly.

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The A-lister proved all it takes to summer-ify velvet is a seasonal staple right alongside it. To channel J.Lo's hybrid T-shirt dress, shop the curated—and unexpectedly seasonal—edit below.

Shop T-Shirt Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

TOPICS Jennifer Lopez