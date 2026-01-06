When Team USA Paralympian skier Dani Aravich touches down in Italy for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games, she'll bring a suitcase packed for getting into the gold medal mindset. "I usually wear glitter freckles when I compete and do very funky hairstyles," she tells Marie Claire. "I always show up to a race in American flag cowboy boots, too! I had a local artist paint me a pair of cowboy boots for Milan, and had a custom cowboy hat done."

Beyond the slopes, she'll be layered in SKIMS—both in her pre-and post-race wardrobe, and in SKIMS's new campaign for its ongoing Team USA collaboration.

Dani Aravich for SKIMS x Team USA. (Image credit: SKIMS)

Several labels give their best-sellers a Team USA collaboration makeover for the Winter and Summer games, from the official Ralph Lauren Opening Ceremony uniforms to link-ups with J.Crew and Abercrombie & Fitch. For the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, SKIMS is once again releasing a lineup of patriotic, athlete-approved gear spanning sleepwear, intimates, and adaptive styles. Aravich, who's also competed in track and field events during the Summer Paralympic Games, joins Olympic bobsledder Kaysha Love and ice dancer Madison Chock in campaign images lensed by Hugh Wilson.

Having tested the original SKIMS x Team USA collection at the Tokyo Paralympics, stepping up to the campaign podium was a dream come true for Aravich. "My track and field teammates and I did a full photoshoot on our balcony in the athlete village in Tokyo because we loved the items so much," she recalls.

She's a customer beyond the red, white, and blue collection, too. While shooting the campaign, Aravich admits she was also placing her Cyber Monday order between takes. (The Boyfriend T-shirt is her all-time favorite layering piece.)

Dani Aravich for SKIMS x Team USA. (Image credit: SKIMS)

Repping SKIMS x Team USA before the Winter Games begin in February means more to Aravich than new gear, of course. It's a moment to represent a community beyond the athlete village.

"As a Paralympian, I am always proud to represent this disability community and be a voice and advocate in the space," Aravich says. "I appreciate that SKIMS elevates the Paralympics like they do the Olympics. That representation means everything to our Team USA Paralympians."

Dani Aravich, Kaysha Love, and Madison Chock for SKIMS x Team USA. (Image credit: SKIMS)

One look at these images, and it's clear: Dani Aravich is ready for the games to begin.