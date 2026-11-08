Emily Ratajkowski Delivers a New Twist on the Naked Dress in a Custom Gucci Gown With a Daring Leg Slit

The delicately draped dress leaves little to the imagination.

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Emily Ratajkowski wears a revealing Gucci white gown with a prominent leg slit and side boob
(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Chloe Kern/WireImage)
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Celebrities dressed to the nines for the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 7, 2026. Although a plethora of attendees wore show-stopping gowns, Emily Ratajkowski's custom Gucci look perhaps made the biggest impact.

EmRata posed for photographers while wearing a bespoke Gucci by Demna gown, featuring an asymmetrical halter neck and a dramatic leg slit. The revealing look didn't need any accessories and was adorned with a a silver tassel featuring the Gucci logo, which helped secure an asymmetric strap around the actress's neck.

The My Body author completed the outfit with a pair of silver stiletto sandals. But it was the backless and sideless Gucci gown, with its hip-high leg slit, that confirmed Ratajkowski is an expert when it comes to reinventing the naked dress.

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Emily Ratajkowski wears a revealing Gucci white gown with a prominent leg slit and side boob

EmRata posing in her custom Gucci gown at LACMA's Art+Film Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

In an interview with ELLE U.K. in 2025, Ratajkowski shared her approach to personal style, saying, "There's so much around what a mom should look like." She continued, "I know what kind of mom I am, and I only deeply care about my son's reaction to that. Anybody else who has opinions about me as a mother because of the way I dress—it's just so inconsequential."

It's clear that Ratajkowski adores Gucci, having worn a completely sheer, shimmering gown from the fashion house just last month to attend The Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies 2026 gala in London.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a revealing Gucci white gown with a prominent leg slit and side boob

A hip-high leg slit completed EmRata's daring look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper)

And when it comes to hitting the red carpet in a naked dress, Ratajkowski is a consummate professional, who is sure to inspire a ton of copycat looks.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.