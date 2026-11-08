EmRata posed for photographers while wearing a bespoke Gucci by Demna gown, featuring an asymmetrical halter neck and a dramatic leg slit. The revealing look didn't need any accessories and was adorned with a a silver tassel featuring the Gucci logo, which helped secure an asymmetric strap around the actress's neck.
The My Body author completed the outfit with a pair of silver stiletto sandals. But it was the backless and sideless Gucci gown, with its hip-high leg slit, that confirmed Ratajkowski is an expert when it comes to reinventing the naked dress.
In an interview with ELLE U.K. in 2025, Ratajkowski shared her approach to personal style, saying, "There's so much around what a mom should look like." She continued, "I know what kind of mom I am, and I only deeply care about my son's reaction to that. Anybody else who has opinions about me as a mother because of the way I dress—it's just so inconsequential."
It's clear that Ratajkowski adores Gucci, having worn a completely sheer, shimmering gown from the fashion house just last month to attend The Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies 2026 gala in London.
And when it comes to hitting the red carpet in a naked dress, Ratajkowski is a consummate professional, who is sure to inspire a ton of copycat looks.
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