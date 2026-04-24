I recently spent a week traipsing around Italy (Rome and Naples, to be specific) and I came home with a lot more than sunburnt shoulders. When I wasn't looking at centuries-old landmarks, my eyes were fixed on all of the chicly-dressed locals. Italian It girls gave me plenty of fresh inspiration for my spring wardrobe, and now that I'm back home in New York City, I'm putting it into practice by shopping the late-spring trends I spotted at Nordstrom.

One thing I noticed about Italian women is that they know how to dress well without trying too hard. The local fashion trends felt both of-the-moment and timeless. For instance, plenty of Italians opted for a layerable trench coat and a pair of cigarette jeans (a major contrast to the baggy pants and funnel jackets on my packing list).

I've come back from my European vacation with a newfound appreciation of Italian fashion—and an urge to shop. Ahead, I've tracked down the biggest spring trends I spotted abroad at Nordstrom, from silk scarves to high-vamp flats. After this shopping spree, I'm one step closer to living la dolce vita.

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Cigarette Jeans

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Over the last few months, I've noticed denim has been trending toward a slimmer silhouette. That fact has never been more apparent than when I was in Italy. When they wore denim, Italian women opted for a cigarette jean, complete with a slender profile and straight fit from the knee to ankle. The effect was undeniably polished and put-together.

Trench Coats

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Considering Italy's moderate weather (it barely broke 72 degrees while I was visiting), a trench coat is just the right fit for the transitional season. I saw plenty of classic long options, and just as many cropped ones, proving the coat trend has global reach.

Silk Scarves

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Tied around necks, shoulders, heads, and waistlines, silky scarves were just about everywhere I turned in Italy. With their endless styling potential, it's easy to understand their mass appeal. I especially loved seeing head scarves, so I'm trying out the trend at home with silhouettes of all colors, shapes, and sizes.

High-Vamp Flats

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Spoiler alert: sneakers aren't as trendy in Europe as they are in the U.S. While chunky running sneakers were the go-to for tourists, I rarely saw locals in them. Instead, they preferred the just-as-cozy, yet more elegant high-vamp flat. The glove-like silhouette offers a minimalist style and plenty of comfort for navigating Italy's maze-like streets. The styles I spotted most were sleek, with baby heels and neutral shades.

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White Maxi Skirts

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When the stylish women I saw weren't in cigarette jeans, they were in long white skirts. Sure, a white skirt outfit is nothing new, but the way the locals styled them sure was. I saw white skirts teamed with cropped trench jackets and sweaters, along with socks and loafers. Italian women also didn't shy away from tying their scarves and knits around the waist of their skirts for an extra layer.