I see a lot of myself in Nicola Coughlan, and not just because we're both short fashion girls—though, I imagine she likely struggles in the denim shopping department, too. That's why, whenever I see the Bridgerton star wearing jeans that fit her perfectly, I take notes.

On April 13, Coughlan was photographed at London's BBC Radio studio wearing an Amy Powney x Monica Vinader white button-down, plus an oversize black blazer and creamy trouser-fit jeans, both from AKYN. My spring denim assortment has been overtaken by stark white styles à la Bella Hadid, but stylist Aimee Croysdill proved it's still missing something a little less obvious. Coughlan's Blake Ecru Jeans are cut from undyed cotton, which maintains its ivory shade from the mid-rise waist and tapered legs to the frayed hems.

Nicola Coughlan channeled the London girl look in the white jeans trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coughlan accessorized with a matching white J&M Davidson belt, plus metallic-silver platform pumps. (A little extra height leaves quite an impression, to quote our fellow short girl-in-arms, Sabrina Carpenter.) She finished her excellent-for-the-office—or press interview—outfit with Bottega Veneta's $3,400 Mini Hop bag, also in white.

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The main difference between Coughlan and I? She rarely wears sky blue jeans in the public eye, whereas I barely take mine of. At least I did, before I hopped on the Spring 2026 white denim train, inspired by celebrities like Hadid, Sarah Pidgeon, and Letitia Wright. It seems the Irish actor prefers styles that that read more like trousers and feel a little dressier—perfect for casual office days in the spring and summer.

Shop Creamy White Jeans Inspired by Nicola Coughlan