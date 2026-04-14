Nicola Coughlan's Take on the Spring 2026 White Denim Trend Is Your New Favorite Work Outfit
Turns out my collection isn't complete just yet.
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I see a lot of myself in Nicola Coughlan, and not just because we're both short fashion girls—though, I imagine she likely struggles in the denim shopping department, too. That's why, whenever I see the Bridgerton star wearing jeans that fit her perfectly, I take notes.
On April 13, Coughlan was photographed at London's BBC Radio studio wearing an Amy Powney x Monica Vinader white button-down, plus an oversize black blazer and creamy trouser-fit jeans, both from AKYN. My spring denim assortment has been overtaken by stark white styles à la Bella Hadid, but stylist Aimee Croysdill proved it's still missing something a little less obvious. Coughlan's Blake Ecru Jeans are cut from undyed cotton, which maintains its ivory shade from the mid-rise waist and tapered legs to the frayed hems.
Coughlan accessorized with a matching white J&M Davidson belt, plus metallic-silver platform pumps. (A little extra height leaves quite an impression, to quote our fellow short girl-in-arms, Sabrina Carpenter.) She finished her excellent-for-the-office—or press interview—outfit with Bottega Veneta's $3,400 Mini Hop bag, also in white.Article continues below
The main difference between Coughlan and I? She rarely wears sky blue jeans in the public eye, whereas I barely take mine of. At least I did, before I hopped on the Spring 2026 white denim train, inspired by celebrities like Hadid, Sarah Pidgeon, and Letitia Wright. It seems the Irish actor prefers styles that that read more like trousers and feel a little dressier—perfect for casual office days in the spring and summer.
Shop Creamy White Jeans Inspired by Nicola Coughlan
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.