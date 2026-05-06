I owe my favorite It girls a "thank you" card. VIPs are really expanding the shade range of my spring denim outfits. The white jeans trend officially offset the gradients of classic blue in my denim drawer. But it was still missing something—until Margot Robbie styled gray, almost black jeans with several Chanel separates on May 5.

Robbie's third Chanel jeans outfit of the week debuted in Chinatown the day after the 2026 Met Gala. (Another took her from one after-party to the next on the first Monday in May.) This time, the charcoal wash, low-rise waistline, and slight discoloration around the zipper felt surprisingly grunge for the Barbie star. But oversize legs prove they're still her signature denim silhouette: baggy from the front profile, straight from the side.

Much like the rest of Robbie's outfit, the bottoms boasted Matthieu Blazy-era Chanel tags. Zoom in to where her classic waistband button would be. See the turn-lock's interlocking Cs? That's the Flap Bag-to-denim conversion Chanel shoppers couldn't get enough of last season. (The brand's jeans are a conversation-starter right now, to say the least. Bhavitha Mandava went viral for wearing a couture remix of them on the actual Met Gala red carpet.)

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Margot Robbie styled dark denim, and gave me a new signature shade in the process. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Robbie has styled the borderline-black denim twice this week—both times with fashion search engine Lyst's second "Hottest Product" for Q1: two-tone Chanel pumps. On Met Gala Monday, Robbie teased her upcoming custom Chanel gown in the same dark jeans and shoulder-padded, Fall 2026 blazer, plus a new white tank top and square-toe heels.

The next day, she proved denim should be worn more than once before a wash. But this time, she swapped in Chanel's beige-and-black cap-toe pumps. Both renditions kept her elongated jeans from dragging on New York City sidewalks and elevated them to Chanel runway model levels.

On Met Gala Monday, Robbie debuted the dark-wash jeans with the same Chanel blazer. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It may be spring, but Robbie can't stop styling darker pants instead of seasonal pastel shades. Her Chanel jeans at Saint Laurent's Met Gala after-party were her lightest wash so far. That said, I'm not expecting to see the Oscar nominee in white denim this season. However, I can't commit to that—my closet now holds three pairs of white jeans, thanks to Kendall Jenner's influence. But a few dark-wash styles couldn't hurt, right?

Shop Black Jeans Inspired by Margot Robbie

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