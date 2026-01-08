Sarah Pidgeon Frosts Her Chanel Jeans in Almost $35,000-Worth of Jewelry

Portraying Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in Ryan Murphy's Love Story all but guaranteed Sarah Pidgeon's brand ambassadorship at Chanel: In the '90s, CBK wore then-creative director Karl Lagerfeld's designs alongside minimalist fare by Calvin Klein and Yohji Yamamoto. Now, Pidgeon is proving herself another Chanel girl to watch, one Matthieu Blazy design at a time.

On January 7, Pidgeon scored an invite to Chanel's Chateau Marmont dinner, in honor of the Coco Crush fragrance. Like any ambassador on the guest list (Gracie Abrams RSVP'd "yes," too), she styled head-to-toe Chanel, beginning with a two-tone leather jacket. The khaki coat's black trim along the collar, button closure, and pocket square resembled a leather Spring 2026 trench.

Her black, acid-wash jeans might have been made of Lesage silk: a new initiative introduced by creative director Matthieu Blazy during the Métiers d'Art 2026 line. Reimagined cap-toe pumps—in black with white toe boxes—were the cherry on top of Pidgeon's Chanel ensemble.

Sarah Pidgeon styling head-to-toe Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pidgeon redeemed her all-access pass to Chanel's accessories archive with finds from the Coco Crush collection, including $7,150, diamond-encrusted hoop huggie earrings. The sparklers were a perfect match to her Coco Crush bracelets, with and without diamonds.

On the other arm appeared the Première Ribbon Red Watch: the newest addition to her ever-expanding timepiece stock. Its velvet band, squared yellow gold case, red-lacquered dial, and diamond-set crown would set you back $6,050. In Oct. 2025, Pidgeon celebrated her ambassador appointment with the watch's sister style: the $27,600 Première Galon, featuring 52 brilliant-cut diamonds.

Admire her Chanel accessories up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The invite-only dinner came one month after Blazy debuted his Métiers d'Art 2026 line, Pidgeon's first Chanel runway show. She descended the New York City subway station's stairs in Look 40 from Chanel Spring 2026: a black skirt set made entirely of bouclé tweed. Each hem along the sleeveless tank and ankle-grazing maxi appeared slightly distressed—like Pidgeon owned the nostalgic set for decades.

Eagle-eyed Chanel fans may recognize the actor's extras from the Spring 2026 show, too. Her quilted beige bag and square-toe stilettos appeared separately on the catwalk.

Her Chanel Métiers d'Art look set a high bar for future events. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A model wore Pidgeon's picks on the Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chanel's fête was merely a teaser for the star-studded soirées to come this fashion month. Expect to see Pidgeon in the brand's Couture 2026 front-row, and if you're lucky, the Fall 2026 show come March.