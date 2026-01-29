Forget Baggy Jeans—I’m Going All in on These ‘90s Denim Trends Instead

I have a deep appreciation of denim. It's gotten to the point where I'm wearing a sweater, jeans, and boots on a near-daily basis. Although my go-to winter outfit formula hasn't failed me yet in looking put-together, it's getting a little old—and I'm blaming my baggy jeans. Oversized denim reached its peak in the style zeitgeist in 2025, so I'm heading back to a time when denim always looked chic: the '90s.

Some of my favorite fashion moments of the '90s revolve around jeans: Kate Moss in a simple striped T-shirt and black boots, and basically anytime Cindy Crawford went to the airport, just to name a few. They are looks that scream "effortless," yet feel polished and intentional. And seeing so many A-listers wear denim trends like cigarette jeans and dark indigo washes in 2026 means I'm on the right track to elevate my wardrobe.

To update my rotation of jeans, I'm going all in on '90s denim trends with the help of my favorite affordable retailers: Gap, J.Crew, and Madewell. Ahead, I've rounded up the '90s-inspired pairs that feel ripped from the decade and are $200 and under.

Long, Straight Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one denim trend that ruled the '90s, it's straight-leg jeans. As the name suggests, the silhouette is defined by a slim, relaxed fit from the hip down to the ankle. What's more, the favored straight jeans of the '90s reached past the ankle, creating an elongated shape. For even more of a leg-lengthening look, take after Kate Moss (the '90s style icon, might I add) and style a straight-leg pair with pointed-toe ankle boots.

Cigarette Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cigarette jeans, also dubbed "stovepipe" or "mom" jeans, are shaping up to be every fashion insider's go-to in 2026. Similar to straight-leg jeans, the cigarette silhouette features a slender fit and a cylindrical shape, though it tends to cut at or just above the ankle. They are a polished, easygoing choice for anyone looking for a slimmer fit without wearing full-on skinny jeans. They also provide ample opportunity to show off a cute pair of ballet flats.

Bootcut Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If A-listers have any say about it, bootcut jeans are poised for a major comeback this year, and I'm not mad about it. In fact, Meghan Markle made her Sundance debut in a pair just a few days ago. Compared to the bell-bottoms of the '70s, bootcut jeans are slimmer through the hip and thigh and feature a subtler flare that starts at the knee. As you might've guessed, they were made to complement boots, but they look just as good with sandals (as Naomi Campbell proves, above) or sneakers.

Indigo Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take a look at the decade's best denim moments, and you'll see a sea of indigo washes. The dark wash instantly makes your jeans outfits look put-together and polished, whereas lighter shades read a bit more casual. If you're not ready to give up your wide-leg jeans just yet, try a pair in a deep, dark blue color. No matter what silhouette you go for, the final result will always be elegant.