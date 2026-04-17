It took celebrities a minute to view "no white after Labor Day" as a suggestion instead of a rule. But your favorite fashion girls finally broke the curse. Now, it's full steam ahead on white jeans outfits for spring 2026.

Denim naturally starts to lighten once spring has officially sprung. This year, however, jeans were completely colorless from the get-go. Amelia Gray Hamlin and Kendall Jenner doubled down on the unseasonal shade within days of one another: Hamlin chose a cropped long-sleeve, while Jenner tied a creamy cashmere scarf around her waist.

Soon after, the chilly Fashion Month forecasts didn't stop VIPs in London, Milan, and Paris from wearing white jeans. Devon Lee Carlson and Dua Lipa's sister, Rina Lipa, arrived at Burberry's fashion show in the wash, layered beneath colorful coat trends. Then, Letitia Wright held down the fashion fort in a familiar jeans-forward uniform outside Prada Fall 2026. Days later, Bella Hadid and Sarah Pidgeon revealed the cigarette denim trend (in white, of course) made it into their Paris Fashion Week luggage.

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Styling white jeans in April and May isn't nearly as rebellious as January and February. So if you've been apprehensive about wearing them "too early," now's your chance to make up for lost looks. Luckily for you, there are plenty of white jeans outfits to go around. Ahead, learn exactly how to make the switch from basic sky blues to bright white denim with ten stellar celebrity examples.

Kendall Jenner's White Jeans Outfit

Kendall Jenner endorsed the high-vamp flats trend with white jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner was the picture of Spring 2026 fashion when she dressed in a camel-colored coat, the high-vamp flats trend, and the bottoms that tied everything in a neat bow: white jeans. The model's stovepipe pair boasted The Row tags (as did her woven bag and flats), but The Jenner Effect ensures there's no shortage of lookalikes on the market.

Amelia Gray Hamlin's White Jeans Outfit

Amelia Gray Hamlin didn't let some mud stop her from wearing white jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hamlin's white jeans outfit isn't spotless, but it feels so on-brand for the edgy It girl. A few mud splashes added character to her flared denim, paired with a matching long-sleeve and black flip-flops. Take it from Hamlin: Your white jeans are bound to get stained, so just embrace it. You can always bring out the stain remover later.

Devon Lee Carlson's White Jeans Outfit

Devon Lee Carlson proved white jeans and peony pink make a chic spring color combination. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

For Carlson, her pink Burberry trench coat was the outfit, until she stacked white bootcut jeans beneath its belted exterior. The slim, high-rise pair appeared just as snowy as her Burberry Bridle Clutch, a move that no doubt influenced fans to coordinate accessories and denim washes.

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Rina Lipa's White Jeans Outfit

Rina Lipa held down the fashion fort for her sister in white jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa isn't the only fashion girl-to-watch in the family. 24-year-old model Rina Lipa brought her sartorial A-game to Burberry's London Fashion Week show. She followed the same outfit formula as Carlson, starting with a turquoise funnel-neck jacket, peekaboo pumps, and the sleekest of white jeans. Rina's denim, however, had a creamy undertone to it.

Letitia Wright's White Jeans Outfit

Letitia Wright looked effortlessly cool in white jeans and Prada pieces. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Black Panther star picked up with LFW attendees left off, wearing almost all-white selects at the Prada runway show. Her base began with a white T-shirt and matching cigarette jeans. Then, she added some dimension with an ivory Prada Galleria Bag, a beige bomber jacket, and chocolate brown stilettos. See? You're not required to only wear pastels for spring; bright neutrals will do the trick.

Bella Hadid's White Jeans Outfit

Bella Hadid made waves in perfectly Parisian white jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's off-duty, Paris Fashion Week 'fit must be on the spring mood boards of every minimalist by now. Much like Wright, her foundation—a skintight long-sleeve and stovepipe jeans—doubled down on snow-white for spring. That way, she had the sleekest blank canvas to spotlight her bomber jacket, black Saint Laurent Amalia Hobo Bag, and matching Freda Salvator loafers.

Sarah Pidgeon's White Jeans Outfit

Sarah Pidgeon pulled off textured white jeans outside Loewe's show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You're going to want to zoom in on Pidgeon's pair, because they're not your average white jeans. On March 6, the former Marie Claire cover star made her Paris Fashion Week debut in a leather scarf coat and Loewe's Amazona Bag, but her textured spring 2026 jeans stole the show.

Plot twist: Instead of traditional denim, hand-treated stretch leather gave them that fuzzy cotton-esque feel, while still looking like jeans from far away. This is your sign to step outside your denim comfort zone.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's White Jeans Outfit

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave her Instagram followers a white jeans masterclass. (Image credit: @rosiehw)

Expect an uptick in white jeans outfits on your Instagram feed this spring. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley got a head start on March 13, when she posed in a wide-leg pair, a matching sweater, and a beige fur coat. Different shades of brown ended her spring whites on a boho-chic note.

Olivia Wilde's White Jeans Outfit

Olivia Wilde was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a white jeans outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

April is white jeans' time to shine, and Olivia Wilde knows it. That's why she traded typical sky-blue for colorless denim on April 6. This simple switch made her Heather gray top, plaid jacket, and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers feel a lot fancier than they are.