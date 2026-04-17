Sorry, Sky Blue—Celebrities Know White Jeans Outfits Are the Chicest Choice for Spring
Let the stars show you how to make the switch.
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It took celebrities a minute to view "no white after Labor Day" as a suggestion instead of a rule. But your favorite fashion girls finally broke the curse. Now, it's full steam ahead on white jeans outfits for spring 2026.
Denim naturally starts to lighten once spring has officially sprung. This year, however, jeans were completely colorless from the get-go. Amelia Gray Hamlin and Kendall Jenner doubled down on the unseasonal shade within days of one another: Hamlin chose a cropped long-sleeve, while Jenner tied a creamy cashmere scarf around her waist.
Soon after, the chilly Fashion Month forecasts didn't stop VIPs in London, Milan, and Paris from wearing white jeans. Devon Lee Carlson and Dua Lipa's sister, Rina Lipa, arrived at Burberry's fashion show in the wash, layered beneath colorful coat trends. Then, Letitia Wright held down the fashion fort in a familiar jeans-forward uniform outside Prada Fall 2026. Days later, Bella Hadid and Sarah Pidgeon revealed the cigarette denim trend (in white, of course) made it into their Paris Fashion Week luggage.Article continues below
Styling white jeans in April and May isn't nearly as rebellious as January and February. So if you've been apprehensive about wearing them "too early," now's your chance to make up for lost looks. Luckily for you, there are plenty of white jeans outfits to go around. Ahead, learn exactly how to make the switch from basic sky blues to bright white denim with ten stellar celebrity examples.
Kendall Jenner's White Jeans Outfit
Jenner was the picture of Spring 2026 fashion when she dressed in a camel-colored coat, the high-vamp flats trend, and the bottoms that tied everything in a neat bow: white jeans. The model's stovepipe pair boasted The Row tags (as did her woven bag and flats), but The Jenner Effect ensures there's no shortage of lookalikes on the market.
Amelia Gray Hamlin's White Jeans Outfit
Hamlin's white jeans outfit isn't spotless, but it feels so on-brand for the edgy It girl. A few mud splashes added character to her flared denim, paired with a matching long-sleeve and black flip-flops. Take it from Hamlin: Your white jeans are bound to get stained, so just embrace it. You can always bring out the stain remover later.
Devon Lee Carlson's White Jeans Outfit
For Carlson, her pink Burberry trench coat was the outfit, until she stacked white bootcut jeans beneath its belted exterior. The slim, high-rise pair appeared just as snowy as her Burberry Bridle Clutch, a move that no doubt influenced fans to coordinate accessories and denim washes.
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Rina Lipa's White Jeans Outfit
Dua Lipa isn't the only fashion girl-to-watch in the family. 24-year-old model Rina Lipa brought her sartorial A-game to Burberry's London Fashion Week show. She followed the same outfit formula as Carlson, starting with a turquoise funnel-neck jacket, peekaboo pumps, and the sleekest of white jeans. Rina's denim, however, had a creamy undertone to it.
Letitia Wright's White Jeans Outfit
The Black Panther star picked up with LFW attendees left off, wearing almost all-white selects at the Prada runway show. Her base began with a white T-shirt and matching cigarette jeans. Then, she added some dimension with an ivory Prada Galleria Bag, a beige bomber jacket, and chocolate brown stilettos. See? You're not required to only wear pastels for spring; bright neutrals will do the trick.
Bella Hadid's White Jeans Outfit
Hadid's off-duty, Paris Fashion Week 'fit must be on the spring mood boards of every minimalist by now. Much like Wright, her foundation—a skintight long-sleeve and stovepipe jeans—doubled down on snow-white for spring. That way, she had the sleekest blank canvas to spotlight her bomber jacket, black Saint Laurent Amalia Hobo Bag, and matching Freda Salvator loafers.
Sarah Pidgeon's White Jeans Outfit
You're going to want to zoom in on Pidgeon's pair, because they're not your average white jeans. On March 6, the former Marie Claire cover star made her Paris Fashion Week debut in a leather scarf coat and Loewe's Amazona Bag, but her textured spring 2026 jeans stole the show.
Plot twist: Instead of traditional denim, hand-treated stretch leather gave them that fuzzy cotton-esque feel, while still looking like jeans from far away. This is your sign to step outside your denim comfort zone.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's White Jeans Outfit
Expect an uptick in white jeans outfits on your Instagram feed this spring. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley got a head start on March 13, when she posed in a wide-leg pair, a matching sweater, and a beige fur coat. Different shades of brown ended her spring whites on a boho-chic note.
Olivia Wilde's White Jeans Outfit
April is white jeans' time to shine, and Olivia Wilde knows it. That's why she traded typical sky-blue for colorless denim on April 6. This simple switch made her Heather gray top, plaid jacket, and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers feel a lot fancier than they are.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.