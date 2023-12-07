The Red Carpet For 'The Color Purple' Was Back-to-Back Dazzling Looks

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple"
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

The red carpet for Warner Bros' upcoming film, The Color Purple, did not disappoint, with incredible looks from the entire cast and additional guests. We saw plenty of on-brand purple dresses and suits, as well as other bright shades.

The Color Purple is a musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel of the same name, which was previously made into a film in 1985. It follows the life-long struggles of an African-American woman living in the South in the early 1900s, and is a beloved classic.

This adaptation of The Color Purple stars Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino. Among the producers of this star-studded film are some big names, including Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Quincy Jones. So, as you can expect, the red carpet was filled to the brim with celebrities last night!

But the true star of the night was Ciara, who saw her almost-due pregnancy bump as a chance to create a bold look. The singer wore a white suit with a cape, that opened around her stomach—à la Rihanna. Her exposed stomach was covered in gold dustings; a true masterpiece!

Ariana DeBose

Oprah Winfrey 

Chloe Bailey

Paula Abdul

Brandee Evans

Teyonah Parris

Andra Day

Deborah Joy Winans

Storm Reid

Dominique Fishback

Tyler Perry 

Fatima Robinson

Niecy Nash-Betts

Jay Hernandez

Quinta Brunson 

Aba Arthur

David Oyelowo

Sy'Rai Smith 

Jamaal Avery Jr.

Colman Domingo 

Nafessa Williams

Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R.

Margaret Avery

Taraji P. Henson

Adetinpo Thomas

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

Halle Bailey

Ciara

