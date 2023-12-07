The Red Carpet For 'The Color Purple' Was Back-to-Back Dazzling Looks

The red carpet for Warner Bros' upcoming film, The Color Purple, did not disappoint, with incredible looks from the entire cast and additional guests. We saw plenty of on-brand purple dresses and suits, as well as other bright shades.
The Color Purple is a musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel of the same name, which was previously made into a film in 1985. It follows the life-long struggles of an African-American woman living in the South in the early 1900s, and is a beloved classic.
This adaptation of The Color Purple stars Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino. Among the producers of this star-studded film are some big names, including Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Quincy Jones. So, as you can expect, the red carpet was filled to the brim with celebrities last night!
But the true star of the night was Ciara, who saw her almost-due pregnancy bump as a chance to create a bold look. The singer wore a white suit with a cape, that opened around her stomach—à la Rihanna. Her exposed stomach was covered in gold dustings; a true masterpiece!
Ariana DeBose
Oprah Winfrey
Chloe Bailey
Paula Abdul
Brandee Evans
Teyonah Parris
Andra Day
Deborah Joy Winans
Storm Reid
Dominique Fishback
Tyler Perry
Fatima Robinson
Niecy Nash-Betts
Jay Hernandez
Quinta Brunson
Aba Arthur
David Oyelowo
Sy'Rai Smith
Jamaal Avery Jr.
Colman Domingo
Nafessa Williams
Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R.
Margaret Avery
Taraji P. Henson
Adetinpo Thomas
Fantasia Barrino-Taylor
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
Halle Bailey
Ciara
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
