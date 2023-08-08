Ciara is Pregnant, Announcing She is Expecting Her Fourth Child in Gorgeous Silhouette Video Shot in Japan

Congratulations to the Wilson family!

Ciara and her family with Russell Wilson
(Image credit: Getty)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Ciara is pregnant! The singer announced today that she is expecting her fourth child, and her third with husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The couple shared their news on Instagram, per People, in a silhouette video filmed by Wilson while on their anniversary trip to Japan last month.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib,” Ciara captioned the video, where she dances in front of a pool and turns to show her baby bump.

Ciara and her family with Russell Wilson

(Image credit: Getty)

Together, Ciara and Wilson are parents to son Win and daughter Sienna Princess; Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy,” a source told People. “She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot.” (The same source noted Ciara also shot a music video while nine months pregnant with Win.) “It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant,” she source added. “She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos—but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch. She loves being a mother, so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ, too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.” 

Ciara and her family with Russell Wilson

(Image credit: Getty)

Ciara opened up to the outlet about a summer filled with traveling alongside her brood, telling the outlet that it was “sweet and memorable”: “Moments like that are so fun,” she said. “Just being able to travel and be together as a family, I always value those moments. Even just sitting down and having dinners together as a family. We get to do it more because Russ isn’t in football, so we make a conscious effort to make our family unit moments happen in the summer.”

Ciara and her family with Russell Wilson

(Image credit: Getty)

It wasn’t all play this summer for Ciara, though. “I think it’s good energy rolling back into back-to-school and the [football] season, and new music for me,” she said. “This summer was jam-packed with music and creative concepts for me, so I’m excited about the stuff I’ve done as well. It’s been adventurous, to say the least, but I’ve enjoyed every bit of it every day.”

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest