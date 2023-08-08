Ciara is Pregnant, Announcing She is Expecting Her Fourth Child in Gorgeous Silhouette Video Shot in Japan

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ciara is pregnant! The singer announced today that she is expecting her fourth child, and her third with husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The couple shared their news on Instagram , per People , in a silhouette video filmed by Wilson while on their anniversary trip to Japan last month.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib,” Ciara captioned the video, where she dances in front of a pool and turns to show her baby bump.

(Image credit: Getty)

Together, Ciara and Wilson are parents to son Win and daughter Sienna Princess; Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy,” a source told People. “She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot.” (The same source noted Ciara also shot a music video while nine months pregnant with Win.) “It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant,” she source added. “She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos—but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch. She loves being a mother, so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ, too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Ciara opened up to the outlet about a summer filled with traveling alongside her brood, telling the outlet that it was “sweet and memorable”: “Moments like that are so fun,” she said. “Just being able to travel and be together as a family, I always value those moments. Even just sitting down and having dinners together as a family. We get to do it more because Russ isn’t in football, so we make a conscious effort to make our family unit moments happen in the summer.”

(Image credit: Getty)

It wasn’t all play this summer for Ciara, though. “I think it’s good energy rolling back into back-to-school and the [football] season, and new music for me,” she said. “This summer was jam-packed with music and creative concepts for me, so I’m excited about the stuff I’ve done as well. It’s been adventurous, to say the least, but I’ve enjoyed every bit of it every day.”