Cuyana Is the Latest Fashion Brand Taking Resale In-House

Luxury consignment sites have become some of our favorite destinations for buying and selling online. Some brands are even taking steps to launch resale programs in-house. Cuyana, known their for timeless designs, high-quality materials, and sustainable production practices, is just one of those brands leading the charge in circularity. This month, they’re launching their new second life program, Cuyana Revive (opens in new tab).

With the help of Archive technology—a marketplace that allows brands to incorporate secondhand into their businesses—Cuyana Revive will enable consumers to buy, sell, or donate their pre-loved items. Participants will be able to sell their Cuyana pieces directly to the purchaser using a Cuyana product catalog to identify their items. The program will accept bags and small leather goods, while other Cuyana items go to women who have suffered abuse through the LA-based organization H.E.A.R.T.

(Image credit: Cuyana )

Cuyana’s Revive program, powered by Archive, launches Tuesday, April 12.